Seniors find companionship, jobs through program

May Grandcolas, 90, and Kathy Rainbolt, 70, have been trekking to Belleville senior dances for a year, but neither has quite gotten onto the dance floor yet.
May loves dancing, but is slowed by an arthritic knee and Kathy is just a little too shy, but now the two meet up twice a week after getting acquainted with help from the Senior Companion Program. The Senior Companion Program is just one of many at the Programs and Services for Older Persons center in Belleville.
May’s husband and jitterbug partner Orville died six years ago and last year her daughter reached out to the Senior Companion Program to help keep her active and ward off loneliness. Now the two visit, bake, play cards and sometimes just get out of the house.
“I don’t like living alone in here,” said May while Kathy fixed them lunch in the kitchen of May’s Belleville home.
Kathy is a regular at PSOP and was there knitting with others when she discovered she could help out and make some money, too. “I needed a job and now here I am,” said Kathy, who is a paid senior companion.
Senior companions earn $2.65 per hour and also get reimbursed for meals, mileage and training. The Senior Companion Program is federally funded, but gets its office space from PSOP, which is part of Southwestern Illinois College.
More older Americans are living alone and longer...our senior companions are there to help them to live independently as long as possible.
Senior Companion Program Director Carla Boswell
The Senior Companion Program began at PSOP in 1975. It served 284 clients in 2016 in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe and Randolph counties.
“More older Americans are living alone and longer ... our senior companions are there to help them to live independently as long as possible,” said Senior Companion Program Director Carla Boswell.
Living well and independently and eating good food is part of the routine for May and Kathy. They play rummy and dominoes, and they bake “... any kind of cake. And we bake muffins and banana bread.”
But they keep their treats for themselves saying their friends at PSOP have plenty to eat. “We don’t share. We just devour as much of it here (at May’s house) as we can.”
Boswell said, “It’s a win for the senior companion because it gives them a reason to get up in the morning and help someone and make an impact on their life. It’s a win for the client of the senior companion because they know somebody cares about them and that they’re there to remind them about their medications and to help them with the mail and make sure they have food in the refrigerator or help them get the food and resources they need.”
“The program really overall financially impacts the state of Illinois and our community as a whole by keeping these older adults living at home (where they want to be in the first place) as long as possible ... saving $60,000-plus a year (the cost of nursing home care) keeping them out of a nursing home,” Boswell added.
Now, if May and Kathy can just find a way to get out on the dance floor. “I tell you, some of them, they can’t hardly walk and they’re out there dancing. I don’t know how they do it,” May said.
Whether they dance or not, they each have a friend to see what happens next.
To learn more about the Senior Companion Program as a client or companion or other PSOP activities, call 618-234-4410, ext. 7095.
