St. Augustine wants you to eat soup Thursday for a good cause

On Thursday, don’t bother to pack your lunch for work. Just head to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church in Belleville.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, the parish hall will be filled with hungry diners enjoying the third annual Empty Bowl Soup Luncheon. Local restaurants and organizations are providing all the soup you can eat — choose from 20 — plus bread and water, for $10 a person at the door. You can also separately purchase dessert and other beverages.
Last year, 250 people attended and the event raised $2,500, said Wanda Knepper, coordinator of Social Concerns Ministries at the church. That was up $600 and 70 more people than the first year. So, fingers are crossed for attendance of 300 or more this year.
“The money we raise goes to our parish food pantry, which serves about 50 people a week,” said Wanda. Soup remaining from the luncheon will go to the pantry.
Soup choices range from Smoked Tomato Bisque (Peel Wood Fired Pizza) and Thanksgiving in a Bowl (Visiting Angels) to Strawberry Soup (MindsEye Radio for the Blind) and Pot Luck Chili (St. Augustine Choir).
There will be a silent auction and voting for Diner’s Favorite soup. Plus, the first 150 diners will get a ceramic soup mug to take home.
St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church is at 1910 W. Belle St., off North Belt West at Columbus Drive in Belleville.
Comments