Five sweet and savory side dishes to add to your Easter table

The challenge of creating a menu for an Easter meal, especially if it’s a brunch, is balancing the sweet and savory choices.
In our family, there was always a centerpiece ham, so family could choose to make a sandwich or just add slices to a plate and fill in around them with side dishes.
And one of those sides was always some kind of egg dish — one that could feed a crowd and be made ahead of time and warmed up.
Plus, there had to be some sweet things that leaned toward the breakfast side. Caramel or cinnamon rolls usually made an appearance. And somebody always brought a great cake, one that could easily be called dessert for lunch and coffeecake for brunch.
So, I offer a handful of side dishes that likely will satisfy diners who want a little of everything.
The kids just might like the Roasted Vegetable Macaroni & Cheese.
Everybody will enjoy Easy Breakfast Casserole Muffins, a cross between a quiche and a frittata in individual portions — perfect for a buffet.
Caramel Sweet Rolls are so simple to make. A tube of refrigerator breadsticks is the secret ingredient. Just make sure to double (at least) the recipe for a crowd.
Be ready to watch Hummingbird Upside-Down Poke Bundt Cake fly off the table. (Have copies of the recipe handy to pass out.) The from-scratch recipe takes a little time and attention, but the results are worth it.
And, who wouldn’t want a serving of Fried Smashed Potatoes — in place of the over-used hashbrowns — to go with that Easter ham?
Easy Breakfast Casserole Muffins
3-4 pieces whole wheat bread, torn into small pieces (enough to fill muffin tins almost to top)
3-4 slices deli ham*
1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
8 eggs
1 cup milk
2 teaspoons ground mustard
1 teaspoon ground pepper (or more or less to taste)
Dried parsley
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease muffins tins well.
Drop bread pieces evenly in muffin tins until they come about 2/3 of the way up the tin.
Sprinkle ham pieces evenly in each tin, then follow with cheese.
Whisk together eggs, milk, ground mustard and pepper.
Pour egg mixture evenly in each muffin tin.
Sprinkle a little dried parsley on the top of each one.
Bake 15-18 minutes, or until golden brown on top and cooked through the middle. Makes 12 muffins.
To freeze: Bake according to instructions and fully cool. Place in a single layer in a freezer container or bag. Seal well, squeezing out excess air, and freeze.
To prepare: Wrap a muffin in a moist paper towel and microwave in 30 seconds increments until heated through. Or thaw in the refrigerator and warm in the microwave.
*Feel free to omit the ham, or substitute some cooked and crumbled sausage
Roasted Vegetable Macaroni & Cheese
1 small head broccoli, chopped
1/2 red pepper, diced
1 yellow squash, diced
8 baby carrots, sliced
2 cups elbow macaroni
1/4 cup olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
3 tablespoons all purpose flour
1 1/2 cups milk (a combination of milk and half-and-half works well)
2 cups sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
Salt and pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with either aluminum foil or a silicone baking mat. Spray with olive oil or cooking spray.
Toss chopped vegetables onto baking sheet and roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until softened.
Meanwhile, bring a medium pot of salted water to boil, and cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk, stirring constantly until mixture has thickened. Remove from heat and stir in cheese until melted and creamy. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and carefully mix in macaroni and vegetables.
Place mixture in a large baking dish and sprinkle bread crumbs over the top. Place under broiler and bake for 3-4 more minutes, or until top is golden brown.
Caramel Sweet Rolls
Theses sweet rolls take just minutes to assemble, but taste like you spent hours making them. You’ll want to double or triple this recipe for an Easter brunch; they’ll go fast.
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
1 tube (11 ounces) refrigerated breadsticks
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cream until sugar is dissolved. Spread into a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with nuts.
On a lightly floured surface, unroll breadstick dough (do not separate).
Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over dough. Reroll, starting with a short end. Cut into six slices. Place cut side down in prepared pan.
Bake 25-30 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool for 1 minute before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve warm.
Yield: 6 servings.
Hummingbird Upside-Down Poke Bundt Cake
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
6 pineapple slices (from 20-ounce can), drained, juice reserved
1 box yellow cake mix
1/2 cup reserved pineapple juice
3 eggs
1 cup mashed very ripe bananas (2 medium)
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
FILLING:
1 cup (from 14-ounce can) canned sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
1/4 cup reserved pineapple juice
POWDERED SUGAR ICING:
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 teaspoons reserved pineapple juice
2 tablespoons chopped pecans, toasted
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray 12-cup Bundt cake pan with baking spray with flour. Pour 2 tablespoons melted butter evenly in bottom of pan. Sprinkle brown sugar over butter. Cut pineapple slices in half. Line bottom of pan with pineapple halves, fitting slices close together. Set aside.
2. In large bowl, beat cake mix, 1/2 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup reserved pineapple juice, eggs, bananas, cinnamon and nutmeg with electric mixer on medium speed 2 minutes. Pour into pan over pineapple. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven; cool 15 minutes.
3. In small bowl, mix filling ingredients. With handle of wooden spoon or chopstick (1/4 to 1/2-inch in diameter), poke holes halfway down in cake every inch, wiping spoon handle occasionally to prevent sticking. Carefully pour filling mixture over holes in cake, using spoon to direct mixture into holes. Refrigerate in pan, uncovered, 2 hours.
4. Remove from refrigerator, and run metal spatula around outer and inside edges of pan to loosen cake; turn upside down onto serving platter. In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and 2 teaspoons reserved pineapple juice. Drizzle on top of cake; sprinkle with pecans. Makes 14 servings.
Notes: Hummingbird Cake is traditionally a spice cake with pineapple, banana and pecans topped with cream cheese frosting.
It is very important to use baking spray with flour for coating the pan. It will help with successful removal from the pan.
To toast pecans, sprinkle in ungreased heavy skillet. Cook over medium-low heat 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently until browning begins, then stirring constantly until golden brown.
Fried Smashed Potatoes
Parmesan and parsley dress up these simple smashed potatoes for a flavorful side dish. Scrub the potatoes and combine Parmesan and parsley the night before to cut down on prep time.
12 to 16 small red potatoes (1 1/2 to 2 inches in diameter; 1 1/2 to 2 pounds total)
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup olive oil
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley
Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with at least 1 inch of water. Add the 1 teaspoon salt to water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes, or until potatoes are very tender; drain potatoes.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Transfer potatoes to a foil-lined 15-by-10-by-1-inch baking pan. Cool 10 minutes. Using a potato masher or the bottom of a glass, lightly press down on each potato to smash to about 1/2-inch thickness, keeping each potato in one piece.
Using half of the olive oil, brush on potatoes. Sprinkle half of the salt and pepper on potatoes. Bake, uncovered, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until bottoms are lightly browned and crisp.
Turn potatoes; brush with the remaining olive oil and sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until potatoes are lightly browned and crisp.
In a bowl combine cheese and parsley. Sprinkle on potatoes. Bake 2 to 3 minutes more, or until cheese is melted.
Make-ahead directions: Scrub potatoes; set aside overnight. Combine the grated cheese and parsley in an airtight container; cover. Chill for up to 24 hours. Continue as directed.
