Do you really have to wait a year to plant anything where a spruce tree was removed?

Q: I’m having a large blue spruce tree removed and have been told that nothing should be planted in the ground where the tree was for a year because the soil is too acidic. I was told the plants would die in a short period of time if I didn’t wait. Is this true and what should I do about it? Can I add something to the soil or what types of plants like this type of soil?
R. S. of Troy
A: You should have a soil test made from the location of the spruce tree as the advice you were given is correct that the spruce tree needles will cause the soil to become very acid. The soil test will determine how much ag-lime would be needed to neutralize this acidity. It may take longer than one year for this neutralizing to take place. You will need to contact the University of Illinois Extension for an address and telephone number for a local testing lab (618-344-4230 or 618-939-3434) as the soil lab in Belleville has closed.
Hollies (Ilex species) should have no trouble growing in this acid soil. You may want to add some iron chelate if the leaves start turning yellow.
Q: We would like to have this grass identified and hopefully instructions on how to eradicate it from our lawn. We have patches of it in various places, sun and shade. It seeds up very low to the ground. Thanks in advance.
J.M. of O’Fallon
A: The grass that is giving you trouble is annual bluegrass (Poa annua), and it is present all over North America except extreme northern areas of Alaska and Canadian provinces. This grass is hard to control as you have mentioned that it produces seed at very low heights even at height of less than one-half inch tall.
This species of bluegrass primarily germinates in late summer and throughout the fall and the seed heads are produced in mid to late spring. When the hot weather of summer hits this plant usually dies or goes dormant. Do not fertilize the lawn areas as this plant loves fertilizer and grows very quickly when given nitrogen which is formulated in all turfgrass fertilizers. You can use a pre-emergent herbicide containing CCPA or bensulide in early fall and another application later in fall. Other herbicides usually do not eradicate this grass. If you cut your lawn areas when the leaf blades are taller than two and half inches in length, your other lawn grasses can shade this smaller plant and put more stress on it.
Things to do this week
- Start exercising to loosen up the muscles as the gardening activities are getting underway.
- Seeds can be planted and seedling plants can be planted out but remember to have an old sheet to cover them if a frost is predicted for the evening. Don’t use clear plastic as a covering as this will heat the young plants up in the morning and when the cells freeze they will not slowly realign the cell walls and this allows the protoplasm to leak out which kills the individual cells.
