What’s Happening for April 13-19

Easter
▪ 81st annual Easter sunrise service — 6:15 a.m. Sunday. Bald Knob Mountain, Alto Pass. www.baldknobcross.com.
▪ Easter Bunny Breakfast and Egg Hunt — 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. First United Presbyterian Church, 1303 Royal Heights Road, Belleville. For children 12 and under. $3 per person and under age three is free. 618-233-0295.
▪ Gateway Grizzlies 15th annual Egg Hunt — 9 a.m. Saturday. GCS Credit Union Ballpark, 2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget. The free egg hunt will kick off at 9:30 a.m. 618-337-3000.
▪ Operation Kidsafe Safety Day and Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. George Weber Chevrolet, 701 Old State Route 3, Columbia. Free Operation Kidsafe life-time digital safety record, food, face painting, car seat checks, indoor egg hunt, pet adoption and more. 727-771-6441.
▪ “Sing and Shout, Jesus Lives” — 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Calvary Lutheran Church, 6606 W. Main St., Belleville. Egg hunt, crafts, games and special snacks. For children 3-9 years. 618-397-4989.
▪ Sunrise Service at the Tower — 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive, Hartford. 618-251-9101.
▪ Tom Qualls Foundation Egg Hunt and Easter Program — Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. 6103 N. Park Drive, Washington Park. Free Easter candy and dog bones. Seeking donations of cat and dog food, heart worm medication and more. Proceeds benefit local children and animals in need. 618-722-0348.
Events
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Music by The Casuals.
▪ Blood Drive — 3 to 4 p.m. Friday. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Way, Mt. Vernon. For appointment: 618-899-1072 or bloodcenterimpact.org.
▪ Coloring and Coffee — 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City. Coloring, chatting and coffee for adults. 618-452-6238, ext. 755.
▪ History of Tea Parties — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Learn the history and etiquette of tea parties. Presented by Ellen Leaf-Moore, certified tea specialist and educator. Register by calling 618-288-1212.
▪ Lincoln Impersonator — 1 p.m. Saturday. Breese Public Library, 550 N. 3rd St. David Wolfe II will present a program on Abraham Lincoln. This event is free and for all ages. 618-526-7361.
▪ Litchfield Spring Duathlon — 10 a.m. Saturday. Litchfield High School, 1705 N. State St. Run 2 miles, bike 10 miles, run 2 miles. www.mmmultisport.com.
▪ Metro-East Humane Society Ribbon Cutting — 4 p.m. Tuesday. Metro-East Humane Society, 8495 Illinois Route 143, Edwardsville. www.mehs.org.
▪ Millstadt Senior Center Porch Sale — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Many items available. 618-476-3731.
▪ Nursing Career Fair — 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. Hosted by HSHS St. Elizabeth. Various clinical positions. 618-234-2120, ext.1496.
▪ Poetry Meet-Up — 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Fairview Heights Public Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. Presented by Angela Barnes and Heart Spoken Words. All are welcome. 618-398-4357.
▪ Stroke Support Group — 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Way, Mt. Vernon. A support group for stroke survivors and their care givers.
▪ SWIC Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday, April 13. Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Open to the public. More than 120 employers will attend. 618-235-2700, ext. 5562.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Belleville Fish Fry — 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. 1549 Frank Scott Parkway West. Fish by the pound, plate and sandwich. Sponsored by Scottish Rite Masonic Bodies. Open to the public.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ East Carondelet Fish Fry — 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Community center, 823 State Street East, East Carondelet. Cod, shrimp and sides. Carry outs. 618-286-8601.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. Support local veterans. 618-539-6095.
▪ Good Friday Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Friedens United Church of Christ, Hecker. Cod plates, sandwiches, sides and desserts. Dine in or carry-out.
▪ Granite City Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, pollock, salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carryout.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ St. Agatha Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Market and Mill St., New Athens. Cod, shrimp, and sides. Eat in or carry out. 618-475-3579.
▪ St. Augustine Empty Bowl Soup Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13. St. Augustine Hall, 1910 W. Belle, Belleville. $10 per person. Soups and silent auction. Carry-outs available. 618-233-7255.
▪ St. Mary Parish Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. St. Mary School, 1706 W. Main St., Belleville. Cod and walleye by the sandwich, plate, or pound, sides. Carry outs.
▪ St. Rose Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Rose park location, 17633 St. Rose Road, Breese. Fish and sides.
▪ Summerfield Fish Fry — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Summerfield Lions Club, 100 E. Park St., Summerfield. Carry out available. 618-934-3841 or 618-334-3177.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Waterloo Fish Fry — 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sportsman Club, 4903 Sportsman Road, Waterloo. Fish, shrimp or chicken. Carry outs. 618-458-9927.
▪ Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cafeteria style 3:30-8 p.m. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
▪ 20th Street Garage Band — 8 p.m. to midnight, Friday. 216 Service St., Swansea. Live blues and rock ‘n’ roll music. Free admission. Sponsored by the Swansea Improvement Association. 618-277-6331.
▪ Little Texas — 8 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. “The hardest working band in country music.” Tickets $40-$45. 618-307-1750.
