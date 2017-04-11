Lifestyle briefs for April 13

Humane Society ribbon cutting
Metro-East Humane Society will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 8495 Illinois Route 143, Edwardsville, to mark the completion of renovations that were completed over the past two years. Members of the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce will be present along with Humane Society staff and volunteers.
The Humane Society will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23. There will be tours of the shelter, opportunities to interact with the animals, children’s activities and treats from local vendors. Information: www.mehs.org.
Nursing career fair
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will have a nursing career fair from 3-8 p.m. April 19, at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The hospital is planning to open new O’Fallon facility in November and needs professionals for a variety of clinical positions. Information: hshscareers.jobs or 618-234-2120, ext. 1496.
Mini-Brick Derby fundraiser
Bricks 4 Kidz of St. Louis Metro-East is having a Mini-Brick Derby at 10 a.m. May 6, at the VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. The “brick derby” is similar to a pinewood derby except LEGO bricks are used instead of traditional materials. To register, call 618-218-5590 by Saturday, April 15. The cost for one kit and entry into the contest is $15. Participants need to be at least 4 years old.
At least 25 percent of all proceeds from this event will go to Make-A-Wish Illinois. Information: 618-218-5590 or www.bricks4kidz.com/stl-metroeast.
Lincoln impersonator at Breese Public Library
David Wolfe II, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator, will present a free program about the 16th president at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Breese Public Library, 550 N. 3rd St. Saturday will be the 152nd anniversary of Lincoln’s death in 1865.
Wolfe of Owensboro, Kentucky, has portrayed Lincoln for over 20 years at schools, museums and libraries. He also impersonates George Washington, Ben Franklin, Wyatt Earp and “Wild Bill” Hickok. Information: 618-526-7361.
Comments