Belleville theater group wants to you to have dinner with a show

Take A Bow Showcase’s annual fundraiser this month features nearly 50 local performers, several of whom are related.
And that’s just the way Take A Bow likes it.
“A Broadway Affair” offers three shows, dinners at 6:30 p.m. April 21 and 22, and a luncheon matinee at 12:30 p.m. April 23 at the St. Clair Country Club, 100 South 78th St., Belleville. Tickets must be purchased by April 17 by calling 618-409-0014 or emailing ordertickets@charter.net. Tickets, which include the three-course meal, are $40 for adults and $15 for children.
“We do this (fundraiser) every spring,” says Robert Hopwood, who is a founding member of Take A Bow. He directs and performs as well, laughing that he’s a “Jack of all trades, and a master of one or two.”
“This gives people the opportunity to enjoy fantastic food ... as well as seeing live performers while they’re eating,” Robert said.
“Some of the stuff I’m really excited about aren’t even pieces I’m in. We have a phenomenal cast,” he said. He will perform “Man in Chair’s monologue from The Drowsy Chaperone, as well as songs from “Les Miserables.”
For Chasity Cueto, 35, of Belleville, Take A Bow’s spring show “is my absolute favorite one that we do” because of the number and variety of songs performed. She’s been with Take A Bow for about four of its seven years.
“I get to really feature my voice, and I’m a really strong singer,” she said. “I can act, but I prefer not to.”
Robert said the dinner show will have some dialogue, enough to lead up to the songs.
Chasity will be singing a few solos, including “I Dreamed a Dream” from “Les Miserables” and “Gimme Gimme” from “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
“I love, love ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’ because she’s so flashy,” Chasity said.
The advantage for Chasity that Take A Bow has over other performance outlets is the organization’s welcoming nature. It lets her share her passion for singing while introducing her children to the theater as well, saying Take A Bow is “definitely” family oriented, with Robert and Maryann Totsch Hopwood often bringing their grandson to practices.
“Plenty of shows, kids either aren’t included at all or you can tell they don’t like working with kids,” she said, citing her experiences in other cities while moving for the Army.
“I have three young children. Some want to perform and sing with me, and some want to be in the audience,” she said. Her daughters, Lillian, 7, and Rose, 5, are in Rising Stars, the children’s group from Take A Bow for those aged 4-17. They will sing and dance for the half-hour before the adults take the stage.
“My son Paul (9), he says he prefers to be in the audience so he can watch us. Every performer needs an audience,” she said.
