He got his start at SIUE. Thursday, he’ll be on NBC’s ‘Chicago Med.’

Bart Shatto has known he wanted to be an actor since he was 2. His dream was to be on TV and in movies.
On Thursday, the 52-year-old will appear in an episode of the NBC medical drama “Chicago Med.”
But back when he was a college student at Western Illinois University, Shatto says he was “a little lost.”
“At Western, I was flunking out of classes because all I wanted to do was theater,” he said.
He transferred to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and auditioned for a play right away. Shatto found mentors in dance and theater professors like Calvin Jarrell and William Grivna, who he said “gave me my big start.”
“SIU was really instrumental...in helping me to go, ‘OK, this is what I want,’” Shatto said.
Jarrell remembers Shatto being a focused student with “gobs of talent.”
“That was clear from the beginning,” Jarrell said.
In addition to plays and musicals at school, Shatto said he was performing at Looking Glass Playhouse in Lebanon and The Muny in St. Louis. Shatto lived in Belleville at the time, and said he worked as a cantor at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, too.
After three years at the Edwardsville university, Shatto said he left to start his career in St. Louis.
“It got the point to where I said, ‘I learned enough. I’m ready to start working,’” he said.
Shatto has gone on to perform in Broadway musicals, but said he continued striving for a role on a TV show.
“My real dream was to be a TV actor,” he said.
The “Chicago Med” episode in which Shatto plays the father of a patient who comes into the hospital will air at 8 p.m. Thursday. It’s titled “Generation Gap.” His character’s name is Stan Gallagher.
Shatto said working on the show was “absolute bliss.”
“Nobody ever looked at you like, ‘Oh, you’re just a Broadway actor. You’re just a stage actor.’” Shatto said. “... It’s one of those experiences I’ll never forget.”
While he enjoyed the process, Shatto said it’s going to be difficult to see the episode premiere.
“I have a lot of trepidation about watching myself,” he said. “... I told my wife, ‘I don’t think I’m going to be in the room.’”
Jarrell, on the other hand, said he planned to tune in.
“As a professor of his, I’m just proud of his success and feel very humbled and grateful that he would even mention me,” he said.
Shatto has also worked opposite Cuba Gooding Jr., in the 2015 film “Freedom,” which is available on Netflix.
“Chicago Med” is in its second season. Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf is the co-creator. Wolf is known for his roles as creator and executive producer of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Shatto said he’d be happy to work on one of the other “Chicago” brands — “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” or “Chicago Justice” — again.
His other plans for the future include finishing his theater degree.
“I would like to be the oldest guy at Juilliard,” or maybe Yale University, Shatto said. “... I will do it before I die. I will go back and get my degree in theater.”
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
