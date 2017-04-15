Creating a reverse bucket list gives you more time to do what you want

Bucket lists are popular. We write down all the things we want to do and places to visit. Check them off one-by-one.
I’ve taken a different approach. I’m compiling an updated list of things I won’t be doing and places I hope to never visit again.
Here are my latest additions to my life’s “chuck it list.” I’m chucking them aside, one-by-one, to make room for a very large bucket of things to do and places to visit before I kick the bucket:
▪ Travel to Los Angeles to see a Rams football game. Officially I’ve lost all sentiment for the team, although Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce always will have a place in my heart. Warner for President? I’m in.
▪ Get a tattoo on my neck. Highly doubtful that I will ever get a tattoo, period. Not sure there’s any message I would want to say loudly on my neck. Besides, with age, there’s too much extra neck skin anyway.
▪ Buy “slim fit” shirts. What was I thinking anyway? If it fits slimly, chances are it’s worn once and donated to Goodwill. I liked the old “husky” sizes.
▪ Post a political message on social media. I recognize you can formulate your own political opinions and don’t need — or care — about mine.
▪ Play on the “skins” team in a pick-up basketball game. That should stop after age 40. The no-shirt part. Play hoops as much as you can, guys, but with shirts on.
▪ Wear a costume to a Halloween party. Never been much of a masquerade guy. Want me to stay home? Make it a costume party. I can’t have fun as Zorro.
▪ Travel to Mars or the Moon. When we landed on the Moon in 1968 and I was 9 years old, I imagined we’d be taking vacations in outer space when I was a grown-up. The Jetsons? We’re not. That’s fine. I’d rather go back to Maine.
▪ Travel to Alaska. Sorry. New rule: It can’t be colder where I am going than where I’m leaving.
▪ See the real “Field of Dreams” in Iowa. All the old baseball sandlots and memories from my childhood are stored in my memory, thank you.
▪ Sing in a choir, or karaoke. I prefer to hum.
▪ Run in a marathon. A jog around the neighborhood is a realistic start.
▪ Camp in the Grand Canyon. I am fine with the aerial view from my Southwest flight.
▪ Thoroughly trace my roots and heritage. I have relatives who came here directly from Ireland. My parents and grandparents started in East St. Louis, as did I. That’s all I care to know. Go back too far and you may discover some things you don’t want to know.
▪ Parachute from a plane. You’d have to push me. And I’d be screaming non-Christian words and phrases.
▪ Play in a baseball Fantasy Camp. I used to think it’d be cool to put on a uniform and bat against a former Major League pitcher. But that’d be cool only if I hit the ball. What if I whiffed every time at bat? Or pulled a hamstring running? Of if the old Major League players gave me advice like, “Try to bunt” or “Choke up on the bat a little more there, Shorty.” Or pitched underhand to me. Just not the “fantasy” memories I want to hold onto forever.
▪ Create a bucket list based on my dreams and fantasies. Someday, mine will be realistic and attainable, based on available time and money. Maybe go see The Master’s or Ryder Cup. Write a book. That will be easier now that I’ve updated my “chuck it list.”
