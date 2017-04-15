BND Magazine

April 15, 2017 7:00 AM

Creating a reverse bucket list gives you more time to do what you want

By Terry Mackin

For the News-Democrat

Bucket lists are popular. We write down all the things we want to do and places to visit. Check them off one-by-one.

I’ve taken a different approach. I’m compiling an updated list of things I won’t be doing and places I hope to never visit again.

Here are my latest additions to my life’s “chuck it list.” I’m chucking them aside, one-by-one, to make room for a very large bucket of things to do and places to visit before I kick the bucket:

▪  Travel to Los Angeles to see a Rams football game. Officially I’ve lost all sentiment for the team, although Dick Vermeil, Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Isaac Bruce always will have a place in my heart. Warner for President? I’m in.

▪  Get a tattoo on my neck. Highly doubtful that I will ever get a tattoo, period. Not sure there’s any message I would want to say loudly on my neck. Besides, with age, there’s too much extra neck skin anyway.

▪  Buy “slim fit” shirts. What was I thinking anyway? If it fits slimly, chances are it’s worn once and donated to Goodwill. I liked the old “husky” sizes.

▪  Post a political message on social media. I recognize you can formulate your own political opinions and don’t need — or care — about mine.

▪  Play on the “skins” team in a pick-up basketball game. That should stop after age 40. The no-shirt part. Play hoops as much as you can, guys, but with shirts on.

▪  Wear a costume to a Halloween party. Never been much of a masquerade guy. Want me to stay home? Make it a costume party. I can’t have fun as Zorro.

▪  Travel to Mars or the Moon. When we landed on the Moon in 1968 and I was 9 years old, I imagined we’d be taking vacations in outer space when I was a grown-up. The Jetsons? We’re not. That’s fine. I’d rather go back to Maine.

▪  Travel to Alaska. Sorry. New rule: It can’t be colder where I am going than where I’m leaving.

▪  See the real “Field of Dreams” in Iowa. All the old baseball sandlots and memories from my childhood are stored in my memory, thank you.

▪  Sing in a choir, or karaoke. I prefer to hum.

▪  Run in a marathon. A jog around the neighborhood is a realistic start.

▪  Camp in the Grand Canyon. I am fine with the aerial view from my Southwest flight.

▪  Thoroughly trace my roots and heritage. I have relatives who came here directly from Ireland. My parents and grandparents started in East St. Louis, as did I. That’s all I care to know. Go back too far and you may discover some things you don’t want to know.

▪  Parachute from a plane. You’d have to push me. And I’d be screaming non-Christian words and phrases.

▪  Play in a baseball Fantasy Camp. I used to think it’d be cool to put on a uniform and bat against a former Major League pitcher. But that’d be cool only if I hit the ball. What if I whiffed every time at bat? Or pulled a hamstring running? Of if the old Major League players gave me advice like, “Try to bunt” or “Choke up on the bat a little more there, Shorty.” Or pitched underhand to me. Just not the “fantasy” memories I want to hold onto forever.

▪  Create a bucket list based on my dreams and fantasies. Someday, mine will be realistic and attainable, based on available time and money. Maybe go see The Master’s or Ryder Cup. Write a book. That will be easier now that I’ve updated my “chuck it list.”

