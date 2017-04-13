Lifestyle briefs for April 16

‘Race through Scott’s Past’ run
Scott Air Force Base will be open to the general public for a commemorative run or walk at 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the base parade grounds. The route takes participants through the base’s historic district. After the race, there will be free food, music, bounce houses and prize drawings.
Participants who have a Missouri driver’s license will need a second form of identification to gain access to the base. The registration for this event must be received by Wednesday, April 19. Information: www.375fss.com/EAL or 618-256-1218.
Belleville Ale Fest
The 5th annual Belleville Ale Fest is noon for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for the general public on Saturday, April 22, at 6435 W. Main St., Belleville. This event features beer from more than 40 different breweries. There will be food from 4204 Main St. Brewing Co., Crehan’s Irish Pub and Geo’s Wings and More. Music will be provided by The Rat Rod Kings. VIP tickets cost $50, general admission $25 and designated driver $10. Shuttle service will be provided from 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to the Memorial Metrolink station.
The ale fest is sponsored by The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by 4204 Main St. Brewing Co., the Belleville News-Democrat, Break Thru Beverage Group, Glaenzer Electric, Grey Eagle Distributors, Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc., Koerner Distributor Inc. and Allsup Inc. Information: 618-233-2015 or bellevillealefest.com.
Rain barrel program
Katherine Daus will talk about the benefits of a rain barrel system at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. To register for this lecture, call the library at 618-288-1212.
In honor of Earth Day, the Glen Carbon Library will have a rain barrel system installed at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22. This installation is open to the public. Information: www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
Armenian genocide films
The Wildey Theatre will show “Orphans of the Genocide” at 7 p.m. Monday, April 17, at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. There is no cost to view this film about the Armenian genocide. A question and answer session with the film’s director, Bared Maronian, will follow.
Another film about the genocide called “The Promise” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave., Granite City. This is a Hollywood production starring Oscar Issac, Charlotte Le Bon and Christian Bale. Information: www.bellevillearmenianchurch.org.
Photographer presentation
Noppadol Paothong, a photographer and journalist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, will present his monarch butterfly and other wildlife photos at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Southwestern Illinois College, Red Bud Campus, 500 W. South Fourth St., Red Bud. There is no cost for this program. The evening is co-hosted by the Kaskaskia Valley Audubon Society, SWIC and Clifftop.
Belleville Ladies’ Night Out
Belleville Main Street is sponsoring a Ladies’ Night Out from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. The event begins at Righteous Pig, 124 E. Main St., Belleville, where participants will pick up passports to direct them along the route. The evening also features prizes like Cardinals tickets from In-Focus Marketing and Bel-Air Bowl. Information: www.bellevillemainstreet.net.
