Religion briefs for April 15

Holy Week schedule
The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville, has a busy schedule for Holy Week. All of the services will take place in the Church of Our Lady of the Snows unless otherwise noted.
▪ Holy Thursday Mass — 7 p.m. Thursday in Christ the King Chapel. This mass will be conducted in Spanish.
▪ Holy Thursday Mass — 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Good Friday Way of the Cross — 1 p.m. Friday. The outdoor stations will be moved into the church if it rains.
▪ Good Friday Service — 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. The 7 p.m. mass will be conducted in Spanish.
▪ Easter Vigil — 7 p.m. Saturday in Christ the King Chapel. This mass will be conducted in Spanish.
▪ Easter Vigil — 8 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Easter Sunday Masses — 6:45 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the amphitheater. If it rains, the mass will be moved to the church.
▪ Easter Sunday Mass — 2 p.m. Sunday. This mass will be conducted in Spanish.
Information: 618-397-6700, ext. 6276 or www.snows.org/holyweek.
Calvary Lutheran Church Easter event
Calvary Lutheran Church will have an Easter program, “Sing and Shout — Jesus Lives,” from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15th, at 6606 West Main St., Belleville. This free event is for children ages 3-9 and includes an egg hunt, crafts, games and snacks. Information: 618-397-4989.
