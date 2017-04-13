Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for April 16-22

Belleville
- Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting of the Optimist Club is noon, Tuesday at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The program is “Peace by Piece” and the speaker is Kristina Keck. Guests are welcome.
Shiloh
- Dupo Class Mates and Friends April Lunch Bunch — The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Golden Corrall, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road.
Lebanon
- American Association of University Women — The association will go on a “Tour of McKendree University Museum,” guided by Debbie Houk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the McKendree Museum in the chapel of McKendree University. Lunch will follow at the 1814 Restaurant, 115 W. St. Louis Street. This outing will replace the association’s regular Wednesday meeting.
Okawville
- Original Kaskaskia Area Wilderness Inc. — The next membership meeting for OKAW is 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Immanuel Lutheran School Gym, 606 E. Hanover St. Speaker Brad Conant will present “Washington County Farm Bureau: Programs and Research Projects.” A business meeting will follow. This gathering is open to the public.
