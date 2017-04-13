This restaurant won’t spill the secret to their award-winning hot sauce

Wing aficionados in Southern Illinois and far beyond should know Wings of Shiloh — the bar and restaurant won Midwest WingFest in 2016 for Best Hot Wings.

Wings is located at 321 S. Main St. And its proximity to Scott Air Force Base means plenty of servicemen have been exposed to the wings and burgers in the last few years, since owners Bruce Hampton of Glen Carbon and Brenda Miller of Granite City took over the established restaurant.

“The wings are awesome,” Brenda said. “We’ve been at WingFest twice ... we get invited back every year.”

Bruce expects to win again, given that the competition will be less with the Dandy Inn in Fairview Heights now closed.

Shiloh is growing, says manager Crystal Pitcher, 42, of Shiloh.

“You see all these new face coming; it’s a revolving door of new friends,” she said.

Crystal and her crew like to anticipate their customer’s needs.

“When they were building Memorial East, (she) would have their orders on the table,” when the construction workers walked in, Brenda said of Crystal.

“Well they only have half an hour,” Crystal said by way of explanation.

Bruce likes keeping the menu streamlined, with a menu of eight appetizers, sandwiches, pizza, wraps, salads, fish on Fridays and, of course, wings.

A half pound of wings is $3.95 and a full pound is $6.95. The Wednesday Wings special is a pound for $4.75, flavored with the award-winning hot sauce, or garlic Parmesan, barbecue, honey mustard or sweet chili.

On a Wednesday, cook Eric Unger, 31, of Shiloh, said the restaurant will go through at least 160 pounds of fresh chicken wings, and up to 240 pounds.

He declines to detail the secret of the sauce.

“It’s not too over powering of a hot; it’s got a slight sweetness,” he said.

Brenda said the only hot sauce she will eat is at Wing’s.

“It’s got a kick to it, but the sweetness of it evens it out,” she said.

There’s one other sauce, not yet on the menu, that Crystal calls “addicting.”

It’s “The Aaron Sauce”, named after the customer who requested an even mix of the hot sauce with the garlic Parmesan.

“We put it on everything. (Bruce) put in on his fries yesterday,” Crystal said.

Eric speaks quickly about other foods, too.

“We make a really good burger here; fish plates are a good seller too,” he said.