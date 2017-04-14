Things to do: Bunnies, bears, alpacas and more on tap for the weekend

It’s going to be another lovely weekend perfect for getting out and about. Go on, get.
Bunnies and Bears
Even the grizzliest of Grizzlies have a soft spot for the Easter Bunny’s work. The Gateway Grizzlies hold a free 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.
The bear’s people promise more than 10,000 filled eggs for the free event. Kids are grouped by age in two-year brackets for hunting starting at age 1. Children up to age 4 will need a parent while on the prowl. Kids up to age 12 are welcome to hunt.
For more information, go to www.gatewaygrizzlies.com.
Make your own mouthwash
Always wanted to make your own mouthwash or hand sanitizer? The O’Fallon Public Library is holding First Fitness Nutrition Certified Wellness Coach Carol Simpson, who will teach how to make personal care products out of everyday household products.
Carol Simpson will be at the library from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to https://ofpl.info/events/diy to register.
Run the rainbow of color
The Color Vibe 5K is coming to Gateway Motorsports Park at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison on Saturday. Go to http://www.thecolorvibe.com/stlouis.php for details on how to sign up as a runner or as a volunteer. Proceeds are promised to unnamed local charities. Kids 12 and younger run for free; day-of registration is $65. Runners get a race shirt, color pack, race bib, sunglasses and more.
Lincoln is still dead
David Wolfe II has picked an interesting day to present his impersonation of Abraham Lincoln. At 1 p.m. Saturday at the Breese Public Library, Wolfe will give a free program about the president who died 152 years ago. The library is at 550 N. Third St. in Breese. Call 618-526-7361 for more information.
Shear an alpaca
Last week we had sheep. This week, alpaca.
Nueva Dia Alpacas opens its gates at 7123 Reinneck Road in Belleville to the public at noon Saturday for its annual Alpaca Shearing Day.
The alpacas are of the “beautiful huacaya” variety, and contribute to the variety of products made with the alpaca fiber such as hats, gloves and scarves. Go to http://www.nuevadiaalpacas.com/ for more information about the farm; or look on its Facebook page for more information about the Shearing Day.
