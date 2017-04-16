Don’t announce that you’ve used the last piece of toilet paper at a dinner party

Q: This is the picture. You are at someone’s home eating dinner and just before dessert is to be served, you excuse yourself to go to the bathroom. You use the last of the toilet paper on the roll. Are you supposed to look around in the bathroom cabinets for another roll of toilet paper before you go back to the dining table, or are you supposed to tell the hostess about it? What do you do if she has already served all the desserts and is sitting down at the table again? I knew everyone at the table pretty well, so I just sort of announced it after I sat down in my chair again. We all had a good laugh, but her face was red when she jumped up to solve the problem.
A: You managed to get one out of two etiquette rules correct:
1) You can add a new roll of toilet paper if there happens to be extras visible in a decorative basket, for instance, or on a toilet paper roll stand. It is not considered good manners, however, to look inside the cabinets.
2) Unfortunately, you violated a very important etiquette rule: Never embarrass the hostess. It would have been far more polite and considerate if you had stopped at her chair and very quietly whispered in her ear: “I just wanted to let you know, you are out of toilet paper in the bathroom.” The hostess, then, could have gotten up to solve the problem at a convenient moment without everyone at the table knowing what she was going to do.
You also should have apologized to her, in private, for embarrassing her in front of her guests.
Q: If someone verbally invites you to their wedding when you run into them at a grocery store and she says she will call you with the details, or “send you something,” but doesn’t, are you supposed to call her yourself to find out the time, etc?
A: No, if that person does not follow through with contacting you with the details, or send you an invitation, it not appropriate for you to call to get the details. One never knows if she was disingenuous in her verbal invitation, or if she later realized she did not have the space to accommodate you, or if her groom did not agree with her extending you an invitation, or if she just forgot, but calling her could place her in a very embarrassing situation and it could be very embarrassing for you as well.
