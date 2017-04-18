Send information for Festivals Calendar

The News-Democrat’s annual Festivals Calendar will run May 14 in the Lifestyle section.
If you have information about a festival — such as a homecoming, county fair, church picnic, town celebration or car show — happening between May 15 and Oct. 31 in the metro-east, please send it to us by April 30.
You can fill out an online form; email your submission to lifestyle@bnd.com; fax it to 618-236-9597; or mail it to Festivals Calendar, Lifestyle, P.O. Box 427, Belleville IL 62220.
Include the name of the festival, times, dates, location, fees, special attractions or any other important details. Items that run in the Festivals Calendar will be published again the Thursday before the event in the What’s Happening listings in the Lifestyle section.
