Lifestyle briefs for April 20

Beauty and the Beast
For the last show of its 30th season, The Open House Theater and New Athens High School will present Beauty and the Beast at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21-Saturday, April 22 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at New Athens High School, 501 Hanft St. Tickets cost $10. The cast will be a mix of talent from Open House and high school students. Information: 618-475-2173.
Visionary Gala
The Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Brentwood will have its annual Visionary Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Palladium St. Louis, 1400 Park Place. Tickets cost $175. Among the awards that will be handed out that evening, MindsEye Radio of Belleville will receive The Community Partnership Award. Information: www.slsbvi.org.
Stroke and heart attack prevention
Craig Backs, executive medical director of The Center for Prevention, Heart Attack and Stroke will give a free educational lecture from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the Gillespie Civic Center, 115 Macoupin St. Backs will present new research about stopping or even reversing the progress of heart disease. This event is sponsored by the Macoupin County Public Health Department and Maple Street Clinic. Information: 217-839-4112.
Race for Rescues run
The Belleville Area Humane Society will have a 5K run at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. The entry fee on race day is $25 and includes a short sleeve shirt while supplies last. The run will be broken down into multiple age group divisions ranging from 13 and under to 65 and over.
All participants are invited to bring their leashed pets to the race. For a fee of $5, dogs can be entered into the race and timed like a regular runner. All proceeds from the run will benefit the Belleville Area Humane Society. Information: bahspets.org or 618-410-6376.
Cardinals Reminiscence League
The Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with St. John’s Community Care is having a Cardinals Reminiscence League event from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 20 at St. John’s Community Care, 1015 B. Century Drive, Edwardsville. This program is for people suffering from mild memory loss or early stage dementia. Participants at the league will share baseball memories in order to enhance mood and improve communication skills.
John Morley, director of geriatric medicine at St. Louis University, developed the program because he was inspired by the Football Reminiscence Partnership of Scotland. In Scotland, soccer is much like Cardinal’s baseball is in the metro-east. Baseball can be more than just a sport to Cardinal’s fans and can stimulate activity in different areas of the brain. Information: 618-344-5008.
History museum gardening presentation
Paul and Karlene Feldker will present “How Does Your Garden Grow,” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. They will discuss the many aspects of gardening from butterfly to Zen gardens. Information: 618-939-5753.
African Children’s Choir
The African Children’s Choir will be performing at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville and at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia. The group draws its members from various African countries like Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. No tickets are required for the performances but donations are accepted.
The choir, a non-profit humanitarian and relief organization, is supported by Music for Life, a program that has educated over 52,000 children in Africa. Information: www.africanchildrenschoir.com.
Senior spelling bee
The Association of Illinois Seniors Centers will have a senior spelling bee at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 24 at the Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. The spelling bee is appropriate for anyone 50 years or older. The winners from this event will advance to the State Finals which will be held Monday, August 14 at the Illinois State Fair. Information: 618-476-3731.
