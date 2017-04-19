What’s Happening for April 20-26

Noon Thursday, April 13, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ 2017 Visionary Gala — 6 p.m. Saturday. Palladium St. Louis, 1400 Park Place. Awards program held by the Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Tickets $175. 314-968-9000.
▪ 5th Annual Belleville Ale Fest — noon to 5 p.m. VIP tickets or 1 to 5 p.m. general admission, Saturday. Beer, food, and music from the Rat Rod Kings. VIP $50, general admission $25, designated driver $10. Shuttles to Memorial MetroLink run from 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 618-233-2015 or bellevillealefest.com.
▪ Alzheimer’s Association Cardinals Reminiscence League — 10: 30 a.m. to noon. Thursday, April 20. St. John’s Community Care Adult Day Center, 1015 B. Century Drive, Edwardsville. Individuals with mild memory loss or early stage dementia meet to share baseball memories in hopes of enhancing communication skills and more. 618-344-5008.
▪ Belleville Area Humane Society 5K — 9 a.m. Sunday. Belleville West High School, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville. Entry fee $25. Online registration: bahspets.org. Proceeds benefit Belleville Area Humane Society. Everyone invited to bring 4 legged friends to race. 618-410-6376.
▪ Belleville Main Street Ladies’ Night Out — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Pick up passport at Righteous Pig, 124 E. Main St., Belleville. Shop and sip, prizes. Ends at Bel-Air Bowl. www.bellevillemainstreet.net.
▪ Benefit Banquet and Auction for “A Beacon of Light” Pregnancy Help Center — noon, Sunday. Saints Peter and Paul Parish Center, Collinsville. Donation $25. 618-344-4108.
▪ Bring Back the Monarch Butterfly — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20. SWIC Red Bud Campus, 500 W. S. 4th St. Nappadol Paothong, photographer and journalist, to present his work. Free event. 618-935-2542.
▪ Carlyle Townwide Garage Sale — Thursday, April 20-Saturday. Stop by Carlyle gas stations, grocery stores and banks for a map of locations. 618-594-2468.
▪ Clothing Giveaway — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Trinity UCC, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Clothing for adults, children, men and women. All seasons.
▪ Dandy Dancers Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: salad night. Stan Mangogna caller. Bob Pyles cueing. 618-660-6030.
▪ Earth Day Celebration — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Drive, Hartford. Make homemade bird feeders. Treehouse Wildlife Center will have resident animals. 618-251-9101.
▪ Earth Day E-Cycle — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Shiloh Community Park. Recycle your appliances. Sponsored by Troop 40 and Village of Shiloh. Recycling provided by Nilo Tech E-Cycling. 314-696-2367.
▪ Earth Day Rain Barrel Installation — 1 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main St. Watch Lowes put in a rain barrel system at the library. 618-288-1212.
▪ Friends of the Collinsville Library Book Sale — 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Collinsville Library, 408 W. Main St. $5 admission on Thursday. Bag of items for $3 on Thursday-Friday. $1 bag on Saturday. 618-344-1112.
▪ Grief Support Group — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20. SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital, 1 Good Samaritan Way, Mt. Vernon. Open to those who have lost a loved one or who is grieving a loss.
▪ “How Does Your Garden Grow?” — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Gardening program presented by Paul and Karlene Feldker. 618-939-5753.
▪ “Making Future Stroke and Heart Attacks a Thing of the Past” — 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gillespie Civic Center, 115 Macoupin St. Dr. Craig Backs offers a free presentation. Sponsored by Macoupin County Public Health Department and Maple Street Clinic. 217-839-4112.
▪ Metro-East Humane Society Grand Reopening Open House — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Metro-East Humane Society, 8495 Illinois Route 143, Edwardsville. Tours, activities and animals. www.mehs.org.
▪ Mushroom Fest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Pere Marquette Lodge, 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton. Morel mushroom hunt, wine tasting, food, live music, prizes and kids activities. Hunt starts at 1 p.m. 618-786-2331.
▪ Polka Dance — 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by Eddie Korosa. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or www.folkfire.org/polka.
▪ “Race Through Scott’s Past” 5K — 2 p.m. Friday. Scott Air Force base, parade grounds. Run through Scott’s historic district. Walk-ins welcome. Go to Visitor Control Center to access base. Inbound shuttles will run 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and outbound 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. 618-256-4241.
▪ Recycle your eWaste with Lewis and Clark — 9 a.m. to noon, Friday-Saturday. Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey campus. CJD recycling will take most electronic items for free. 618-468-2782.
▪ Senior Spelling Bee — 9:30 a.m. Monday. Millstadt Community Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Registration starts at 9 a.m. For anyone 50 years of age or older. Sponsored by the Association of Illinois Seniors Centers. 618-476-3731.
▪ “Start the Conversation” — 9 to 10 a.m. Monday. Legion Post 578, 319 N. Marion St., Bunker Hill. Every Macoupin County service group is invited to this business meeting. The focus will be on how to best promote community service based events.
▪ St. Clair County Health Department Earth Day Celebration — 10 a.m. Friday. 19 Public Square, Belleville. Learn to reduce, reuse and recycle and more. 618-233-7769.
▪ St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Tuesday. Prairie Heart Institute Building, 340 W. Lincoln St., Belleville. Held in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Donors will receive a pair of Grizzlies baseball tickets. 1-866-448-3253 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org, sponsor code 10155.
▪ St. Louis Antique Festival — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. 90 dealers from 32 states. Admission $6. bcfairgrounds.net.
▪ SWIC Plant Sale — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Tropical, perennial, annual flowers and herbs for sale. Proceeds benefit SWIC Horticulture program. 618-235-2700, ext. 5135.
Food
▪ Annual Chicken Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Floraville Grange Hall, 6 miles south of Millstadt. Country store and quilt raffle. Carry-outs are also $10. Given by Floraville Community Grange.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Riverside Brews and Bites — noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton. 11 local craft beer breweries and 9 restaurants will offer drinks and samples. Tickets $30. www.altoncraftbeerweek.com.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Spring Chicken Dinner — 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Corpus Christi Parish Center, 205 Rasp St., Shiloh. Chicken, sides, desserts. Adults $11. Children $5. Take-out available. Raffle. www.corpuschristishiloh.com.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cahokia Mounds Trivia Night — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Cahokia Mounds, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Tables of 10, $150 per table. Silent auction and book sale. Cash and attendance prizes. Proceeds benefit Cahokia Mounds. 618-344-7316.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Partner night. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Get Unplugged at the Library: Board Games for Adults — 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Six Mile Regional Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Serious gaming for adults. Bring one of your favorites or borrow the library’s. 618-452-6238, ext. 730.
▪ Kiwanis Club Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:15 p.m. trivia starts, Saturday. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights. $15 per person. 10 per team. Cash prizes, 50/50, silent auction. Proceeds go to local charities. Sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Fairview Heights. 618-616-7842.
▪ Mascoutah Band Boosters Trivia Night — 5:30 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. trivia starts, Saturday. Mascoutah Moose Lodge No. 815, 111 N. 2nd St., Mascoutah. $15 per person or $120 for table of 8. Trivia, prizes, 50/50, heads or tails and silent auction. To raise funds for band to attend 2018 Peach Bowl. 618-410-8284.
▪ Meat Shoot — noon, Sunday. American Legion Post 1937. TR’s Place, 4901 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Shoot and wheel rounds. Attendance prizes. Free food. House gun available. 618-277-7135.
▪ Quail Club Meat Shoot — noon, Sunday. 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Paddle wheel, free bean soup. Open to the public.
▪ Trivia Through the Decades — 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. trivia starts, Saturday. Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road. $25 per person or $200 for table of 8. Cash prizes. Proceeds benefit 1820 Col. Benjamin Stephenson House. 618-692-1818.
Theater/Concerts
▪ African Children’s Choir — 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1200 Moreland Drive, Belleville. 7 p.m. Monday. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia. Children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. www.africanchildrenschoir.com.
▪ Bronze Expressions Handbell Ensemble: The Journey — 4 p.m. Sunday. Centralia Community Arts Center, 1250 E. Rexford. Tickets: $10. Sponsored by the Centralia Cultural Society. 618-532-2951.
▪ Open House Theater: Beauty and the Beast — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. New Athens High School, 501 Hanft St. Tickets: $10. Presented by Open House Theater and New Athens High School. 618-475-2173.
▪ “The Drowsy Chaperone” — 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. SIUE Katherine Dunham Theater. Tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. www.siue.edu/artsandsciences/theater.
▪ Voices of Spring: Rejoice, O My Spirit — 3 p.m. Sunday. Saint Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Masterworks children’s chorus and youth chorale will sing Irish and American folk melodies, contemporary favorites, Fauré and Bach. Tickets: adults $15, seniors and military $10, students $5. www.singmasterworks.org.
