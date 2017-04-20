This is everything you need to know about Pere Marquette

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:34 Christina Jones talks about winning teen talent competition Pause 1:13 Madison County works toward no-kill policy 1:21 MetroLink riders talk safety at SWIC station 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 5:16 U.S. Sen. Duckworth visits East St. Louis 5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can 1:09 Belleville West knocks off top-ranked O'Fallon baseball 2:46 Tillis wants to expand H2B visa program 0:17 Tractor-trailer hauling eight vehicles crashes on I-70 near Highland 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Retired Southern Illinois University Edwardsville biology professor Rich Keating has published a comprehensive guidebook on Pere Marquette State Park which is located in southwestern Jersey County, Illinois near the city of Grafton, IL. dholtmann@bnd.com