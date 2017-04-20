This is where you can celebrate Earth Day in your community

Here are some other Earth Day events in the metro-east this weekend:
Glen Carbon Centennial Library
Glen Carbon Centennial Library invites the public to hear Katherine Daus speak on “The Benefits of Rain Barrels” at 6:30 p.m. April 20, learn how to save money, protect the environment and have a great-looking yard at the same time.
Then people can come back and celebrate Earth Day by watching Lowe’s workers install a rain-barrel system at 1 p.m. April 22 at the library. It will remain throughout the summer.
Registration is required for the Thursday night program by calling 618-288-1212, stopping by the front desk or visiting www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
St. Clair County Health Department
St. Clair County Health Department’s annual Earth Day Celebration will take place at 10 a.m. April 21 in the atrium at 19 Public Square in Belleville. Officials have been honoring local businesses, schools, communities and residents since 1995 for efforts to protect the environment.
On April 21, students will learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle, how to use worms to decompose organic food and how to wash their hands properly to avoid germs. They also will plant tomato seeds to take home.
People can get information on Illinois birds from Kaskaskia Valley Audubon Society members and water quality and testing from Illinois American Water’s Mobile Education Center. Other topics include carpooling, healthy eating, exercise and preventing stormwater pollution.
For more information, visit www.health.co.st-clair.il.us.
Lewis & Clark Community College
Lewis & Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, CJD E-Cycling and Riverbend Growth Association are hosting a community electronic-waste drive from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 and 22 in the Tolle Lane parking lot, across from the college’s Godfrey campus.
Illinois law prohibits landfill disposal of electronic devices, including TV sets and computers.
This weekend, most items will be accepted at no charge. For more information, contact Director of Sustainability Nate Keener at 618-468-2782 or nkeener@lc.edu.
Troop 40 and Village of Shiloh
Boy Scout Troop 40 and the Village of Shiloh will sponsor an Earth Day E-Cycle drive from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Shiloh Community Park.
Nilo-Tech E-cycling will accept appliances, batteries, TVs, computers, monitors, copiers, printers, cellphones, cables, stereo equipment, scanners and more. There will be no charge for most items.
For more information, call 314-696-2367 or email to justin@nilotechecycling.com.
Edwardsville City Park
Global Brew Tap House will hold its annual Earth Day Beer Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22 in Edwardsville City Park.
Booths will be operated by “green” breweries, restaurants and artists. Bands include Charlotte Street from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and The Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojos from 2 to 5 p.m. Surya Rakta Wellness will offer free yoga from 10 to 11 a.m.
Admission is free. Dogs welcome if on leashes. No outside beverages. For more information, call 866-336-2739 or email to corporate@globalbrew.com.
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower
Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford will hold an Earth Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22. Guides will give free tours, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts will make bird feeders and representatives of TreeHouse Wildlife Center will bring animals.
The tower is at 435 Confluence Tower Drive, off Illinois 3. For more information, visit www.confluencetower.com or call 618- 251-9101.
Southwestern Illinois College
Southwestern Illinois College’s horticulture program will hold its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-24 in the greenhouse on the southeast corner of the Belleville campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., behind the baseball fields.
Students will sell tropical, perennial and annual flowers, plants and herbs and a few water flowers and plants that they grew over the winter.
Only cash and check payments will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the horticulture program. For more information, call Program Coordinator Kurt Range at 618-235-2700, ext. 5135.
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
