Ever wonder what they do in the grange hall? Now’s your chance to find out.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Retired professor on why he created a Pere Marquette field guide Pause 2:34 Christina Jones talks about winning teen talent competition 1:13 Madison County works toward no-kill policy 1:41 An inside look at the Silverstein Suite in Downtown Belleville 1:37 New O'Fallon Mayor Herb Roach lays out priorities 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Turkey Hill Grange board member Jane Helms talks about the community organization's Heritage Day and open house 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2017 to celebrate the National Park service adding their1937 brick hall on the National Register of Historic Places. dholtmann@bnd.com