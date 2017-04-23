BND Magazine

April 23, 2017 8:15 AM

You’re still expected to send invitations in the mail

By Dianne Isbell

For the News-Democrat

Q. What is the proper way to invite a person(s) to a wedding or baby shower? I am being told that many people now think that an invite to any of the mentioned events can be in the form of being posted on Facebook, email or any other electronic source. Whatever happened to getting the invite via (the old fashioned way) U.S. mail?

A. Albeit “old fashioned” in the eyes of some, the proper method for inviting anyone to a wedding or baby shower remains to be via a mailed, written invitation.

