Have a ribeye and conversation at this new Breese restaurant

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Stock & Barrel restaurant opens in Breese Pause 1:02 Turkey Hill Grange added to National Register of Historic Places 2:34 Christina Jones talks about winning teen talent competition 2:26 Retired professor on why he created a Pere Marquette field guide 3:04 St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sues drug companies 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 0:23 Police investigate robbery of Dollar General in Belleville 0:47 Bus, two SUVs involved in crash 1:20 Hudson Jewelers to close Granite City store 1:44 Belleville West pitcher Jack Lanxon talks win over Granite City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A new restaurant and eatery in Breese called Stock & Barrel serves ribeyes, chicken and bread pudding to customers who will also find several conversation starters at the table. Stock & Barrel was formerly Big Stix. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com