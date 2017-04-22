Lifestyle briefs for April 23

Student art exhibition
Southwestern Illinois College art students will display their work at the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center annual SWIC Student Art Exhibition from April 27 through May 11. The show begins with an opening reception at 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Regular art center hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Information: swic.edu/theschmidt.
Special Olympics Spring Games
The 2017 annual Spring Games for Special Olympics Southwestern Area 12 will be on Saturday, April 29, at Korte Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville. The public is invited to this event.
The games kick off with an Opening Ceremony at 9:15 a.m. which includes the parade of athletes, the Athlete’s Oath and lighting of the cauldron. The games will follow until 3 p.m. Sports played at the games include track and field, tennis and softball throw, mini javelin, pentathlon, wheel chair competitions, assisted races and the Motor Activities Training Program. Athletes will compete in divisions by gender and ability levels. Gold medal winners qualify to compete in the Special Olympics Illinois State Summer Games on June 9-11.
Sponsors for the games include: Alton Foundation, Salty Dawgs Motorcycle Club, Knights of Columbus, Peterson Health Clinic, McKendree University, Madison County Mental Health Board, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Da-Com, Coca-Cola, Bank of Edwardsville, Olin Winchester Corporation, P&G, St. Clair Bowl, Phillips 66, Edwardsville High School, GCS Credit Union, Hal B. Hempen Foundation, Oak Brook Golf Course, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Toolen’s Running Start and Wesclin School District.
Fundraisers for St. Jude
Gateway Classic Cars and the Kaskaskia Valley Corvette Club is having a two-day event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There will be a cruise-in from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, April 29, at 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. More than 200 classic and exotic vehicles will be on display in the Gateway showroom. Doughnuts and coffee will be provided by Dunkin’ Donuts. Information: 618-589-9952.
The Cruise for St. Jude Car Show will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at The Weingarten, 1780 E. State Route 15, Belleville. This event is open to the public. The suggested donation to participate is $10. Food and drink will be available and there will be live music. Information: www.gatewayclassiccars.com.
‘The Odd Couple’
The Cutain’s Up Theater Company presents “The Odd Couple” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28; Saturday, April 29; and May 5-6 at the Alfresco Theater, 2041 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dave McCausland and Cheri Faust will be directing. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors. Information: www.curtainsuptheater.com.
‘Spring Awakens’
The St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Hava Polinsky, the winner of the 2016 Aspiring Soloist Concerto Competition, will perform “Spring Awakens” at 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. The program will include music by Tchaikovsky, Schumann and Stravinsky. Hava, 17, has won multiple local competitions including the St. Louis Philharmonic, St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra 2015 and 2017, Yangtze River, UMSL, Alton, Belleville, and University City Concerto Competitions. Information: 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org.
