Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for April 23-29

Belleville
- Optimist Club of Belleville — The next meeting of the Optimist Club will be at noon Tuesday, April 25, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The program will be the Belleville Humane Society and featured speaker will be Shoshana Mosteller. Guests are welcome.
Collinsville
- Collinsville Senior Citizens Club — The monthly meeting for the Senior Citizen’s Club will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Senior Center, 420 E. Main St. This event will feature a speaker from First Collinsville Bank, lunch and bingo. Club dues will need to be paid at the gathering.
Fairview Heights
- Mid-Illinois Iris Society Club — The Mid-Illinois Iris Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Caseyville Township Hall, 10001 Bunkum Road. Tips on grooming and presenting irises will be discussed. The society is preparing for an Iris Show that will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Caseyville Township Hall. Both the meeting and show are free and open to the public.
Litchfield
- Lincoln Trail Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society — The Lincoln Trail Chapter of ATHS will have its 4th annual Transportation Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Niehaus Cycle Sales, 718 Old Route 66 N., Litchfield. All types of transportation will be on display at this event including historical cars and trucks, hotrods, race cars, custom motorcycles, mud buddies and drag boats. Food and drink will also be available. Information: www.aths.org.
O’Fallon
- Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics — The Illinois Chapter of the AAP will have its third annual Autism, Behavior and Complex Medical Needs—Downstate Conference on Friday, April 28, at the Regency Conference Center, 400 Regency Park, O’Fallon. The theme is “Zip Code vs. Genetic Code—The Social Determinants of Caring for Children and Families with Special Needs.” This conference will focus on how different conditions play a role in shaping the health of individuals and communities. Information: 312-733-1026, ext. 218.
- O’Fallon Kiwanis Club — The Kiwanis are sponsoring “Live Music at the Q” from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the Dairy Queen, 302 E. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon. If weather permits, Bob Ellison, vocalist, will be performing. The evening benefits senior citizens and youth activities.
- O’Fallon Metro-East NAACP Branch — There will be a general meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at New Life in Christ Church, 689 Scott Troy Road. O’Fallon Chief of Police Eric Van Hook will discuss hiring opportunities for local officers. This meeting is open to the public.
- Rotary Club of O’Fallon — The club’s communitywide annual Spring Used Shoe Collection Drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Katy Cavins Recreation Center, 308 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Shoes collected will be donated to Shoeman Water Projects.
