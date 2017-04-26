What’s Happening for April 27-May 3

Noon Thursday, April 20, was the deadline to appear in today’s What’s Happening. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Events
▪ 4th Annual Transportation Show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Niehaus Cycle Sales, 718 Old Route 66 N., Litchfield. Cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. Food and drink for purchase. Free to the public. Presented by the Lincoln Trail Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society.
▪ 16th Annual St. Clair County Law Day Run — 9 a.m. Saturday. Race starts near North High Street and A Street, Downtown Belleville. Register: www.lawdayrun.com.
▪ 17th Annual Run/Walk with a Friend — 9 a.m. Saturday. 635 Maryville Centre Drive, St. Louis. Registration 7:30-8:30 a.m. Cost $30. Hosted by Friends of Kids with Cancer and sponsored by Vanderbilt Office Properties. Event benefits kids with cancer being treated at oncology centers in St. Louis. www.friendsofkids.com/walk-registration.html.
▪ 19th Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast — 7 a.m. Monday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Featured speaker: Bob Williamson, businessman and entrepreneur. Master of ceremonies: Steve Jankowski. Tickets $25 each or $200 for table of 8. 618-463-6850.
▪ Alzheimer’s Association “In the Moment” Support Group meeting — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Oak Hill classroom, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Video “Complaints of a Dutiful Daughter” will be shown. Second half of the meeting for sharing. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
▪ Annual Spring Used Shoe Collection Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Katy Cavins Recreation Center, 308 E. Fifth St., O’Fallon. Shoes collected will be donated to Shoeman Water Projects. Sponsored by the O’Fallon Rotary Club.
▪ Art of Business Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 3. William and Florence Schmidt Art Center, SWIC campus, Belleville. Speaker Sue Greenberg presents a free workshop about arts-related legal and business matters. 618-222-5278.
▪ Astronaut at Maryville Christian School — 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville. Dr. Linda Godwin will speak about career as a NASA astronaut. Free event.
▪ The Baby Fair — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Free event. Anderson Hospital staff and vendors provide latest information and educational opportunities for parents. www.gatewaycenter.com.
▪ Bowling Fundraiser — 6 p.m. Saturday. Bel-Air Bowl, 200 S. Belt W., Belleville. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle. Cost $15 includes 2 games, shoe rental and attendance prize ticket. Proceeds benefit West End Neighborhood Summer Camp. 618-397-3747, ext. 407.
▪ Buck-a-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing. Toys, books and shoes. $1 per bag. Sponsored by Freebug Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.
▪ Cancer Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, 400 N. Pleasant Ave., Centralia. Gives patients, families and friends an opportunity to talk about cancer, the changes it brings and to learn about the disease. 618-436-8554.
▪ Caseyville City-Wide Yard Sale — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Event will happen rain or shine. Information at the Caseyville Public Library, Caseyville Lions Club and Fire Department. 618-345-5848.
▪ Caseyville Public Library Big Blooming Plant Sale — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville Public Library, 419 S. Second St. Indoor and outdoor plants. 618-345-5845.
▪ Church Rummage Sale — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road, Granite City. 618-877-1936.
▪ Cruise-in for St. Jude — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. Cars, pastries and coffee. www.gatewayclassiccars.com.
▪ Hope for Heroes presentation and collection drive — 1 p.m. Saturday. Frieze Harley-Davidson, 1560 N. Green Mount Road, O’Fallon. Special presentation and spring collection drive by Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA. All donations tax deductible. Call for further details and donation locations. 618-567-5315.
▪ Huge Kids Resale — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday. St. Henry Church, 5305 W. Main St., Belleville. Clothing, toys and equipment. Sponsored by Metro East Mothers of Multiples. mmomsale@gmail.com.
▪ Kid’s Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Caseyville United Methodist Church, 119 W. Lincoln Ave. Free event. Bounce house, games, activities, hot dogs, chips and drinks. 618-344-3388.
▪ Laderman Park 5K/10 Walk — 9 to 11 a.m. registration, Saturday. Laderman Park, 1105 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. Registration fee $3. Event held regardless of weather. 618-236-9521.
▪ Ladies Roller Derby — 6 p.m. Saturday. Belle Clair Fairgrounds Park, 200 S. Belt East, Belleville. Admission $10. confluencecrush.com.
▪ Love Lives of the Presidents — 6:30 p.m., Monday. Glen Carbon Public Library, 198 S. Main St. Presenter Tom Emery talks about love lives of Presidents from George Washington to President Trump. Registration: www.glencarbonlibrary.org.
▪ Marissa 150th Birthday Celebration Cake Contest — 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday. Judging begins at the Chamber Office on North Main Street, Marissa. Judges will continue to each cake site for contest. Full list of locations can be found on Marissa Community Yard Sale maps. 314-795-9946.
▪ Millstadt Senior Center Big Bag and Jewelry Sale — 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. 102 S. Jefferson St., Millstadt. Used handbags and jewelry. Proceeds to senior center.
▪ Misselhorn Exhibition: “Roscoe and More” — 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The Gallery, 611 W. 2nd St., Sparta. Roscoe Misselhorn exhibit. Guest artist, Betty Brammeier. Also “In the Heat of the Night” memorabilia. 618-443-5668.
▪ Pegasus Productions Psychic Fair — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Admission $7. Lectures on metaphysical topics included in admission. Readings are an additional $22. pegasusproductions.org.
▪ “The Road to Reconciliation” — 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Liberal Arts Theatre, SWIC Belleville campus. Part of the Italian Film Festival U.S.A., a documentary about the avenue leading to the Vatican. Short film program to follow covering a range of genres. Admission is free and open to the public. www.italianfilmfests.org/st_louis.html.
▪ Six Mile After School Hangout — 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Teen room, Six Mile Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. For grades 6-12. Event occurs every Tuesday.
▪ Special Olympics Spring Games — 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Korte Stadium, 3345 Stadium Drive, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Opening ceremony and games for Southwestern Area 12. www.soill.org.
▪ Spring Indian Market Days — Noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville. All items for sale are made by Native Americans. Event inside the Interpretive Center. Suggested donation of $7 adults, $5 seniors, $2 students and $15 for families. 618-346-5160 or www.cahokiamounds.org.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion Post, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. 314-544-2812.
▪ St. Luke May 2017 Noon Luncheon and Card Party — Noon, Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Admission $7. Cards, bingo and games with prizes. Menu of ham, German potato salad and sides. Collecting canned items for Community Interfaith Food Pantry. 618-236-1124.
▪ St. Mary Church Trenton Semi-Annual Rummage and Bake Sale — 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. St. Mary Church, 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton. Sale continues 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5. 1/2 price after 6 p.m. on Thursday. $3 bag day on Friday.
▪ SWIC Student Art Show — Opening reception 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Schmidt Art Center, SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Art will be on display until May 11. swic.edu/theschmidt.
▪ Tilden Presbyterian Church 150th Anniversary celebration — 2 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 721 Butler St., Tilden. Musical groups in the sanctuary on Saturday. BBQ at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m. All past and present church members and friends of church are invited. 618-587-5541.
▪ Uncorked Event — 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. St. Paul’s Senior Community, 1021 W. E St., Belleville. $30 suggested donation. Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Presented by St. Paul’s Senior Community, First Bank and Select Rehabilitation. 618-509-4630.
▪ Walk MS: Millstadt — Noon, Saturday. Millstadt City Park, Pavilion #6. Site opens at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. walkMS.org or 855-372-1331.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken strip plates. Sides. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Spring Breakfast — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Masonic Lodge, 205 W. High St., Freeburg. Biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, sausage. All-you-can-eat. Adults $10. Children $5. Under 6 free.
▪ Spring Salad Luncheon — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Immanuel United Methodist Church, 800 N. Main, Edwardsville. Donation $8 includes dessert. Bake sale and take-out available. Presented by the United Methodist Women.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Meat Shoot — 11 a.m. Sunday. New Athens Sportsman Club. Trap and still targets. 22 bird shot still targets. Games, food and drinks.
▪ St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises “Smarty Pants” Trivia Night — 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Teams of 8-10. $15 per person. Trivia master: Roger Schlueter, Belleville News-Democrat’s own Answer Man. Silent auction, cash prizes, 50/50, lottery ticket board and games. Proceeds benefit SAVE’s programs serving adults with developmental disabilities. Sponsored by Permobile. 618-234-1922, ext. 128.
▪ Trap Shooting — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Mascoutah Sportsman’s Club, 1535 N. Country Road, Mascoutah. Every Wednesday night starting May 3.
Theater/Concerts
▪ 34th Annual Performance of Music-Music — 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Admission $5. Presented by Church Women United. Benefits Granite City Community Care Center Inc. Good Samaritan House, Phoenix Crisis Center and Catholic Charities.
▪ For the Love of Music: 150th Anniversary Celebration Concert — 3 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Tickets cost $18 adults, $15 seniors and military, $5 youth. Robert Hart Baker conducting. Patti Wolf, piano soloist. Classical and choral music. www.bellevillephilharmonic.org or 618-235-5600.
▪ Johnny A. in concert — 8 p.m. Saturday. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets $20. Massachusetts-based guitarist, songwriter and bandleader. 618-307-1750.
▪ Red Lehr and the Rivermen — 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Columbia American Legion, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Free concert. Sponsored by the Dorothy Weinel Eppinger Foundation.
▪ Spring Awakens — 8 p.m. Friday. Skip Viragh Center for the Arts, Chaminade, 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis. The St. Louis Philharmonic Orchestra and violinist Hava Polinsky will perform. 314-421-3600 or stlphilharmonic.org.
