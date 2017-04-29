Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for April 30-May 7

Belleville
▪ Wednesday Club — The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at 4204 Restaurant, 4204 W. Main St., Belleville. Forrest Beaveneau will present “The Singing Sheriff.” There will also be a “Glitter and Glitz” sale.
▪ St. Clair County Garden Club — The next meeting of the garden club is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Turkey Hill Grange next to Eckert’s Orchards off of Highway 15 and Green Mount Road. Larry Betz, president of the Belleville Historical Society, will speak about the Museum of Mid-Century Modern Architecture and Blazier House. Marilyn Edmiston will talk about new plants. The cost of the meeting is $13. The club’s annual plant sale will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, in front of Wild Birds Unlimited in Swansea Plaza.
▪ Gateway East Artist Guild — The next monthly meeting is 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Schmidt Art Center, Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville campus. GEAG member and SWIC student, Susan Prazada, will discuss the raku firing process and show examples. Nicole Dutton, curator of the Schmidt Art Center, will then give the group a tour of the SWIC Student Art Show.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — The Mother’s Day luncheon of PALS will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson. Attendees are encouraged to wear their Easter bonnets. Food and monetary donations will be collected for the food pantry.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society — The next meeting of the society is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. The guest speaker is Frank Klostermann who will present, “German Genealogical Resources.” Information: www.stclair-ilgs.org.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — The Optimist Club will meet at noon Thursday, May 4, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St. The program is, “How Social Media Helps Our Club,” and the speaker is Mandy Williams. Guests are welcome.
▪ Belleville PFLAG — PFLAG, formerly known as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. The topic is the upcoming Metro-East Pride Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 10, in Belleville. Information: 618-977-5078.
▪ L.I.F.T. — A social club for widows and widowers will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Bellecourt Center, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. The cost is $13.
▪ St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality — The sodality will have a luncheon and card party at noon Tuesday, May 2, at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. The event features cards, bingo and games. The menu is ham, German potato salad and sides. Admission costs $7. Attendees are asked to bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Information: 618-236-1124.
Collinsville
Collinsville Garden Club — The garden club’s annual plant sale is from 9 a.m.to noon Saturday, May 6, at 303 N. Morrison, Collinsville. Perennial plants will be sold at this event.
Fairview Heights
Illinois Trekkers Volkssport Club — The Trekkers Club membership meeting is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Fairview Heights Library, 10017 Bunkum Road. This meeting is open to anyone who enjoys walking. Information: www.illinois-trekkers.org.
Glen Carbon
International Women’s Organization — The next meeting of the IWO is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at the Community Room, Eden Village, 200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon. Speaker Dr. Olga Bezhanova will discuss, “Cultures of Tolerance: Can lessons of the past help us today?” The subject of this presentation is the Spanish middle ages. Refreshments will be served. This meeting is open to the public. 618-406-0259.
Edwardsville
St. James Cemetery lot owners — The annual lot owners meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the cemetery on St. James Drive, Edwardsville. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Information: 618-978-0967.
O’Fallon
O’Fallon Garden Club spring plant sale — The spring plant sale fundraiser will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Community Financial Center on the corner of Highway 50 and South Lincoln. There will be a selection of potted plants and gourd birdhouses for sale.
