You can go back in time and watch historic World War II battles this weekend

Fiddling with a ratchet from his back pocket, Bob Graebe ponders which WWII vehicles in his extensive collection he will take from Belleville to World War II Weekend at Jefferson Barracks Park.
The tank will go, of course. He’d like to take one of the half-tracks, but he’s limited because he’ll be paying and arranging for transportation to Missouri himself.
In addition to supplying the vehicles, Bob may take a little heat for his collection.
His collection is almost all German. The tank is a Panzerjager Marder III H, one of two surviving in the world. The trucks are Opel Blitzes, the “runaround” car is a Volkswagen “bucket car.” He recently acquired a U.S. Jeep, but it stands alone in his shop.
He expects to take some flak, but shrugs it off.
“You have to have Cowboys and Indians, or else no one would go to your show,” he said.
There will be more than 300 re-enactors at this show, the annual WWII Weekend at Jefferson Barracks, says Dan Dexter, of the 2nd Ranger Battalion of St. Louis. The unit has hosted the free event for more than 30 years.
WWII Weekend will have three re-enactment battles for the public to watch, and Dexter asks that civilians mind the ropes.
“There are sinkholes in that area, too, so we really don’t want people coming (near the sinkholes). A few years ago we almost lost a German tank to a sinkhole.”
At the end of a battle, the ropes will fall and children are welcome to come in and collect the fallen brass. The battlefield is meant to be inland France in the days after the D-Day invasion.
“We represent the 2nd Rangers D company, who climbed the cliffs of Pointe du Hoc, where there were guns where there weren’t supposed to be,” Dexter said.
“We’ll be firing blanks,” he said. “Every time we set up the battlefield, we always find brass that was never collected” the previous year.
Each battle typically lasts at least 30 minutes, and starts at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. The medical re-enactors will have a triage scene after each battle, and there will be weapons demonstrations as well.
“It used to be the same battle every time, now they mix it up and the Germans seem to like that,” he said, adding that he had not yet seen this year’s battle plan to know which side was to win which battle.
Graebe is not with any of the six or so units representing German soldiers at the event. He doesn’t even expect to drive his own tank. At well over six feet tall, he just doesn’t fit comfortably.
Graebe expects to put a propane cannon on the Marder III H for the weekend’s event.
“You’ve gotta have something for the show,” he said.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
If you go
- What: WWII Weekend
- Where: Jefferson Barracks, 345 North Road, St. Louis
- When: Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free.
