Belleville Philharmonic to perform last concert of 150th season

The Belleville Philharmonic Society and conductor Robert Hart Baker will present “For the Love of Music,” the last concert celebrating its 150th anniversary season.
Piano soloist Patti Wolf will join the orchestra and chorale at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St. in Belleville. A gala reception will follow.
The first half of the program will feature the music of Sir Arthur Sullivan, Gustav Host, Jean Sibelius and Ludwig van Beethoven. The second half will include highlights from “The Creation” and “The Seasons” by Joseph Haydn, which were performed at the philharmonic’s first concert on Jan. 26, 1867.
The concert will conclude with “Storm Clouds Cantata” by Sir Arthur Benjamin. It was featured in the 1956 Alfred Hitchcock film “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” which the philharmonic screened in Belleville last weekend.
Wolf is an accomplished soloist, recitalist and chamber musician who recently became an adjunct faculty member at Maryville University. She performs regularly with St. Louis Symphony, Chautauqua Symphony and Chamber Music Society of St. Louis.
Tickets at the door cost $18 at the door ($15 for military and senior citizens 55 and older; and $5 for youths). For more information on the concert, visit www.bellevillephilharmonic.org or call 618-235-5600. To contact the venue, call 618-233-3303.
The philharmonic also is announcing winners of its prestigious Stars of Tomorrow competition, held April 8. The teenagers will perform with the orchestra on Oct. 21 in Belleville and Oct. 22 in Arnold, Mo.
The winners are violinists Rose Haselhorst, 17, and Ethan Meyer, 15, and pianist Cindy Yan, 10, all of St. Louis. The runner-up was Theo Bockhorst, 15, of St. Louis. Honorable mention went to Anna Zhong, 14, of St. Louis.
If you go
- Final concert of the season for the Belleville Philharmonic
- 3 p.m. Sunday
- St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville
- Featuring piano soloist Patti Wolf
- Tickets at the door cost $18, $15 for military and senior citizens 55 and older, and $5 for youths. For more information visit www.bellevillephilharmonic.org or call 618-235-5600.
