Lifestyle briefs for April 30

‘Titanic: A Musical’
The Looking Glass Playhouse will have, “Titanic: A Musical,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 7:30 p.m. May 11-13 and 2 p.m. May 14. The Tony award-winning musical is about the last trip of the Titantic. Tickets cost $10 for Thursday shows and matinees and $12 for Friday and Saturday shows. Seniors, students, military and group reductions are available. Information: lookingglassplayhouse.com or 618-537-4962.
Small business day workshop
The Southwestern Illinois SCORE chapter, an organization that provides free information and mentoring to small businesses, is having a networking and presentation event from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Lindenwood University Collinsville Extension Center, 1101 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville. Presentations begin at 9 a.m. and run all day, each hour. Some of the topics that will be discussed are email marketing, human capital, customer acquisition, social media, networking, risk management issues and how to create “buying” environments. There is no cost for this event. Information: www.swillinois.score.org.
Memorial Hospital book bazaar
The 59th annual Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Book Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 4-5, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 West B St., Belleville. The books on sale were donated from community members, libraries and paperback dealers. Specials are running each day including $5 admission Wednesday, special discounts Thursday, half price books Friday and $2 bags of books Saturday. Information: 618-257-5545.
Community band spring concert
The Granite City Community Band will have the last show of its 30th season from 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Southwestern Illinois College, Granite City campus, 4950 Maryville Road, Granite City. This free concert will feature songs from West Side Story, Star Spangled Spectacular, Walk Disney Overture and more. Information: graniteband.com.
The Art of Business workshop
The William and Florence Schmidt Art center is offering a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 3, at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. Sue Greenberg, of Volunteer Lawyers and Accountants for the Arts, will talk about arts-related legal and business matters. This workshop is funded from a SWIC Foundation Enhancement Grant. Information: 618-222-5278 or swic.edu/theschmidt/events.
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
The Belleville West Little Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors,” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6, at the Belleville West Performing Arts Center, 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West. Flower shop assistant, Seymour, pines for co-worker Audrey. He discovers a unique plant that only consumes human flesh and blood. Hijinks ensue.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.
