Religion briefs for April 29

Gospel class at Our Lady of the Snows
Mark Etling, a theology teacher at St. Louis University, will present a class about the gospels of Thomas, Mary Magdalen and Judas from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at the Edwin J. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. The class will continue June 17 and July 8. The cost for the three-week series is $30. Information: snows.org/events.
Congressional Prayer Breakfast
The 19th annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast will be at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1, at the Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. This year’s event is hosted by Congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost. The featured speaker will be Bob Williams, a nationally recognized businessman and philanthropist. Tickets cost $25 each or $200 for a table of eight. Information: 618-463-6850.
Pentecostal ‘Friend Sunday’
The Pentecostals of Troy will have “Friend Sunday” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at 8965 Route 162, Troy. The event features door prizes and a fellowship dinner at noon. Information: www.pentecostalsoftroy.org or 618-667-6054.
Church Women United concert
The 34th annual performance of Music — Music will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Admission costs $5. Proceeds benefit Granite City Community Care Center Inc., Good Samaritan House, Phoenix Crisis Center and Catholic Charities. This fundraiser is presented by Church Women United.
Day of reflection
The missionaries of The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will have a day of reflection from 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Shrine, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Carla Mae Street, a Dominican of the Congregation of Catherine of Siena, will be the presenter. This gathering will provide attendees with time to reflect on and explore their own spiritual journeys. Tickets cost $70 and include lunch and dinner. Information: snows.org/events/reflection or 618-397-6700, ext. 6281.
St. Mary rummage and bake sale
St. Mary Church of Trenton will have its semi-annual rummage and bake sale from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at 218 W. Kentucky St., Trenton. On Thursday, the church will have a half-price special. Saturday will be $3 bag day.
St. Luke luncheon and card party
The next St. Luke luncheon and card party is noon Tuesday, May 2, at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. The cost is $7. The luncheon features ham, German potato salad and sides. Attendees may play cards, bingo or other games. Please bring canned items to this event for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Information: 618-236-1124.
Tilden Church sesquicentennial celebration
The Tilden Presbyterian Church was formed on April 30, 1867. In recognition of this, the church will have a two day celebration starting with local music groups performing at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 721 Butler St., Tilden. A BBQ will follow at 5:30 p.m. A celebration worship service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at which the Rev. Frank Gready will be guest pastor. Following the service, the church will serve a chicken dinner at 11:30 a.m. All church members and friends of the church are welcome to attend any of the events. Information: 618-587-5541.
Comments