Don’t let a little rain keep you from the weekend’s shenanigans

I know what you’re thinking. “But Mary, AccuWeather is predicting thunderstorms and heavy rain this weekend. Shouldn’t we just stay in with a good book?”
Well, that’s a good choice no matter what the weather. (There’s also bnd.com available for your online reading pleasure.)
But books can also be read after bedtime and under the covers with a flashlight, if necessary. We can’t possibly stay home in good conscience with all that is going on this weekend.
Grunts in gear
WWII Weekend is at Jefferson Barracks Park through Sunday. The free event will have some 300 re-enactors of the era taking part in two battles on Saturday and one on Sunday. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sights and sounds and experts. Dan Dexter, of the 2nd Ranger Battalion of St. Louis, says some of the German re-enactors even Deutsch sprechen in camp, and the Allied forces are well-versed in the slang of the time.
The battles will be at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Battles are meant to represent several days after D-Day in inland France. (For some historical perspective, it was rainy then, too.)
Shop
The annual Indian Market Days continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Cahokia Mounds World Heritage Site, 30 Ramey Drive in Collinsville.
More than 30 Native American artists, representing several tribal affiliations from across the country, will be at the mounds selling arts and crafts including paintings, metalworks, jewelry and beadwork. Admission is free.
Move for a cause
Make a run (or walk) for a reason Saturday morning:
▪ The Law Day Run benefits the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation and other organizations that provide low-income and senior residents with civil litigation services. The run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday near North High and A streets in downtown Belleville, and registration is $30 online at www.lawdayrun.com. It’s the first event if you’re interested in earning the 2017 Belleville Triple Crown Athlete Medal; the other events are the Tour de Belleville and the Gingerbread Run.
▪ The annual Run/Walk with a Friend benefits kids with cancer who are being treated at oncology centers in St. Louis. The 17th annual event is Saturday at 635 Maryville Centre Drive in St. Louis; registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and costs $30. The event is hosted by Friends of Kids with Cancer; for more information go to www.friendsofkids.com/walk-registration.html.
▪ The Walk MS in Millstadt starts at noon Saturday at Millstadt City Park, Pavilion No. 6. Site opens at 11 a.m. Sponsored by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Go to walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331 for more information.
Visit Caseyville
Rain or shine, the Caseyville citywide yard sale kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Saturday. Pick up more information at the Caseyville Public Library, Caseyville Lions Club or the Fire Department, or call 618-345-5848. At the same time — what a coincidence! — the Caseyville Public Library at 419 S. Second St. is holding its Big Blooming Plant Sale, with both indoor and outdoor plants. Call 618-345-5845 for more information.
Did you know this was coming?
Pegasus Productions presents a Psychic Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive in Collinsville. Admission is $7; personal readings are an additional $22. Go to pegasusproductions.org for more information.
Bonus round
The Tilden Presbyterian Church is having events over two days to celebrate its 150th Anniversary. Several musical groups will perform starting at 2 p.m. Saturday; and a barbecue meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Rev. Frank Gready will be the guest speaker, and members of the congregation will highlight the church’s 150 year history at the 9:30 a.m. service. A chicken dinner will be served at 11:30 a.m. All past and present church members and friends of the church are invited. For more information, call 618-587-5541 or go to http://tildenpc.org/.
