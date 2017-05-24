What’s Happening for May 25-31

Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ Alzheimer’s Association Support Group — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Oak Hill, 623 Hamacher, Waterloo. Guest speaker: Chaz Franke from Chestnut Health Systems. 618-939-3488, ext. 1248.
▪ Art Fair — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The East St. Louis city hall rotunda. Presented by the Katherine Dunham Centers for Arts and Humanities. Admission $5. Art work by Robert Powell, Riley L. Owens III, Andra Lang, Scottie Pope, Kenya Ajonaku, Larry Spencer and others. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Workshop and museum.
▪ Author Event: Sarah Reida — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Barnes and Noble, 6510 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Reida, the author of the middle-grade book, “Monsterville,” at Barnes and Noble.
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Veggies, fruit, meat, plants and crafts. Market will be open every Saturday through Nov. 4.
▪ Blood Drive — 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Six Mile Regional Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City. Presented in partnership with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. For an appointment, use sponsor code: 10688 on the website, www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
▪ Buck-a-Bag Sale — 9 to 11 a.m. Friday. 1050 N. State, Freeburg. Clothing for men, women and children. Toys, books, shoes and more. $1 per bag. Sponsored by Freeburg Food and Clothing Bank. 618-539-5070.
▪ Entrepreneurial Artist Workshop — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Alice Layton of The Mission Center L3C will speak. Sponsored by Alton Main Street and others. Register: www.downtownalton.com.
▪ Flag Retirement Ceremony — 8 a.m. Saturday. Valhalla Gardens Veteran’s Memorial Fountain, near the Old St. Louis Road entrance, Belleville. Troop, Crew and Pack 12 of the St. Clair District Boy Scouts will have a ceremony to honor and retire worn and tattered flags.
▪ Get the Job You Deserve — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Morrison-Talbott Library, 215 Park St., Waterloo. Free program. Jesse Frederick of Savvy Scribe Resumes talks about landing dream jobs. Register: 618-939-6232.
▪ Grafton Riverside Flea Market — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton. Over 50 vendors with various goods. Event occurs the fourth weekend of the month until October. Free admission. 618-786-3494.
▪ Ice Cream Social — 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Edwardsville City Park. Free ice cream presented by the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. Event will also feature a presentation by Anaheim and A440. www.cityofedwardsville.com or 619-692-7538.
▪ Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk — Noon, refreshments. 1 p.m., walk. Sunday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Indoor presentation at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance or $15 day of event. Sponsored by Mascoutah Heritage Museum and others. www.espenschiedchapel.org.
▪ Optimist Club of Belleville — Noon, Tuesday. Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson St., Belleville. Speaker: Author Lauren Theurekauf. Guests welcome.
▪ Salem Community Farmers Market — 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays thru Oct. 26. Bryan Memorial State Park, Pavilion 1, Salem. Local produce and handmade items. 618-822-6959.
▪ TOPS Illinois Club 592 — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. A weight loss support group. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 618-345-6218.
Festivals
▪ Granite City Elks Annual Carnival — 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 5 to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday-Sunday. 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City. Live music Friday-Sunday. Food and drinks available.
▪ P.B. & J. Festivals in Highland — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Highland Chamber of Commerce, 907 Main St., Highland. Food and entertainment. Free admission. 618-654-3721. www.highlandillinois.com.
▪ 64th annual Italian-American Days Festival — 4 to 11:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Monday. Benld City Park, Benld. Italian foods, games, live music. Carnival armbands will cost $22 for unlimited rides. More information on their Facebook page.
▪ Doug Behme Foundation Run/Walk in Remembrance 5K — 9 a.m. Saturday. The Wild Turkey, 115 E. Wall St., Worden. $30 registration fee. Pack pick-up from 6-8 p.m. Friday. More information on their Facebook page.
▪ “Rev It Up in Remembrance” Car Show — 2 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. East Wall St., Worden. Awards at 5:30 p.m. Cars, trucks and motorcycles. Live music. Proceeds to benefit burn victims and their families.
▪ KC Car Show — Sunday. Gillespie Civic Center, 115 N. Macoupin, Gillespie. Registration: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Judging: 12:30 to 3 p.m. $12 registration fee. Food, music, 50/50 and door prizes. Proceeds support mentally handicapped children.
▪ Belleville Memorial Day Parade — 10 a.m. Monday. Downtown Belleville. Parade begins at Cathedral Grade School at 10 a.m. Memorial service at Walnut Hill Cemetery, 11 a.m. All area veteran service organization and veterans are encouraged to march in the parade.
▪ 12th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. Alton’s National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St., Alton. Mayor Brent Walker speaking. Nia Owens will sing the national anthem. Alton High School R.O.T.C. members will present the colors and perform the Missing Man Table Top Ceremony. Public is invited to bring chairs.
▪ O’Fallon Memorial Day Remembrances — 9 a.m. Monday. City of O’Fallon Cemetery, located on North Oak Street. Flag presentation, speaker Phil Goodwin, and a three-volley rifle salute. 2 p.m. Memorial service at Mount Carmel Cemetery. For further information: 618-624-6575. 11:30 a.m. City of O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive. Guest speaker: Brigadier General Stacey T. Hawkins. Information: www.ofallonveteransmonument.org.
▪ Honoring the Legacy Memorial Day Run — 9 to 11 a.m. Monday. Laderman Park, 1109 Mascoutah Ave., Belleville. More information on their Facebook page.
▪ St. Augustine Memorial Day — 10 a.m. Monday. St. Augustine’s Cemetery, Hecker. Guest speakers, music, flyover, recognition of local veterans and dignitaries. 618-473-2217.
▪ The Great Pizza Bicycle Ride — 7:30 to 10 a.m. Monday. Millstadt Village Park, 300 W. Parkview Drive, Millstadt. Ride through Millstadt and along the river bluffs. Fees range from $11-$16. Pizza for sale following ride. Sponsored by Bike Center. 314-436-1324 or www.trailnet.org.
Food
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Millstadt Senior Center, 102 S. Jefferson, Millstadt. Group meets the 4th Friday each month.
▪ Strategy Board Games for the Family — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Fantasy Books, 1113 E. Main St., Belleville. Learn to play strategy games. Join anytime. Free event and open to the public. www.meetup.com/metro-east-gamers.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Kevin Lucas Marimba Band — 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Tickets: $10. 618-462-5222.
