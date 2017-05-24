5K to raise money for Shriners programs, learn about Belleville’s history at open houses

5K to raise money for good causes
Runners and walkers of all ages can sign up for the Belleville Shriners Parade 5K run/walk and kids fun run to help raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children and summer children’s programs in Belleville.
The run/walk will start at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St. in Belleville (immediately before the Ainad Shriners Circus Parade at 7:30 p.m.) and follow the blocked-off parade route lined with cheering fans.
Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female runners and the top three male and female runners in bracketed age groups (winners can ride on the Shriners float in the parade).
Registration costs $30 for the run/walk, which includes a dry-fit shirt (if size available), a participation medal, a souvenir bib and food, drink and music at the church. Registration costs $12 for the 1/4-mile kids fun run for ages 9 and younger. It will start at 6:15 p.m. June 2.
People can register online through May 31 at https://www.finallapracing.com/ShrinersParade5k.html or in person during packet pick-up from 4 to 7 p.m. June 1 or 4 to 6:15 p.m. June 2.
For more information, contact Jules at 618-795-4711 or shrinersparade5k@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shrinersparade5k.
Health care in disasters
A series of community engagement meetings about providing health care in emergency situations will beacross the state of Illinois beginning May 31. The free events, cosponsored by the Illinois and Chicago Departments of Public Health, are designed to not only educate medical professionals but also to engage community members who may have no prior medical experience. Registration on www.eventbrite.com is required because space is limited. These are a list of meetings in southwestern Illinois:
▪ 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, 2600 Richview Road, Mt. Vernon.
▪ 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Dayemi Community Center, 218 N. Illinois Ave., Carbondale.
▪ Noon-3 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Riverbender Center, 200 W. 3rd St., Alton.
▪ 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Holiday Inn Express, 3396 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh.
Circus Flora
Throughout the month of June, Circus Flora will present “Time Flies,” a collection of circus acts that tells the story of a love caught in time. The shows will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. and 5 :30 p.m. on Sunday, and 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Big Top tent in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall, St. Louis. The Wednesday morning show is abbreviated for younger children. A peanut-free preview will run on June 1 and a sensory-friendly performance for circus attendees with special needs will be offered on June 22.
Tickets range from $10-$50 and may be purchased online at metrotix.com or by calling, 314-534-1111. Information: www.circusflora.org.
Belleville historical open houses
Four local organizations will have open houses on the themes of drinking and music from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in Belleville. All of the events at the sites will be free but donations will be accepted.
▪ The Belleville Historical Society will have displays featuring Belleville’s brewing history at the Garfield Street Saloon, 633 E. Garfield St. “Quenching Your Thirst Belleville Style,” an original film about Belleville’s brewing history, will be shown.
▪ The Gustave Koerner House will highlight Gustave Koerner’s role in an 1850’s political controversy about alcohol in Illinois at 200 Abend St.
▪ The Labor and Industry Museum at 123 N. Church St. will have exhibits about local musical groups from the 1880s to the present. The Belleville brewing history film, “Quenching Your Thirst Belleville Style,” will also be featured at this location and a recently-restored 19th century paper roll organette.
▪ The St. Clair County Historical Society at the Emma Kunz House, 602 Fulton St., will display its recently-restored 1874 Clough and Warren reed organ. Also, at the Victorian Home Museum, 701 E. Washington St., the public can learn about the temperance movement in the 19th century.
