Boy Scout Bryant Steen with troop 12 assists Cub Scout Parker Hankley with Pack 12 in carrying the American Flag in the annual Memorial Day parade in Belleville in 2016. Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

BND Magazine

May 25, 2017 8:00 AM

Attend these local events to honor those who died this Memorial Day

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

News-Democrat

Honor and remember the men and women who died serving in the United States military with these 2017 Memorial Day events.

Belleville parade and ceremony

Belleville will have its annual Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29. The parade is approximately a mile and a half starting in downtown Belleville traveling down Main St. to Mascoutah Ave. and ending at Walnut Hills Cemetery. The 2017 parade marshall is Master Sgt. Aaron Brachle who has recently returned from Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Immediately following the parade, there will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at Walnut Hills flagpole grounds, 1101 Mascoutah Ave. It usually lasts about 45 minutes. The featured speaker at the ceremony is Col. Walter “Ike” Isenhour, the associate director for logistics at Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base.

Veterans’ Monument ceremony

The city of O’Fallon’s annual Memorial Day program will take place at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Veterans’ Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive, O’Fallon. Patriotic music will be played at 11:15 a.m. The guest speaker at the ceremony will be Brig. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins. Other participants include the O’Fallon District 90 music program, St. Clare school and First Baptist Academy choruses, the O’Fallon Township High school ROTC, Miss O’Fallon Madeleine Henken and more.

The names of 16 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced at this ceremony. Veterans are encouraged to wear their decorations. The public is invited to bring their own seating.

Flag retirement ceremony

Troop, Crew and Pack 12 of the St. Clair District, Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America will have a flag retirement ceremony at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Valhalla Gardens, near the Old St. Louis Road entrance, Belleville. The event will begin with an explanation of the ceremony and a recognition of those who have served the United States. Participants in the ceremony include youths from Belleville West High school, Emge Jr. High, Ellis, Wolf Branch, High Mount and Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

Alton sunset ceremony

The 12th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, at Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St. Alton’s Mayor Brant Walker, a representative of The National Cemetery Administration, Nia Owens of Marquette Catholic High School, Alton middle school students and more will be participating. Alton high school ROTC members will present the colors and perform the Missing Man Table Top Ceremony. The ceremony should last from 45 minutes to an hour.

Collinsville parade and services

The Collinsville Memorial Day parade will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. The route will start at Woodland Park, continue to Concord and Vandalia and conclude at the VFW. The Memorial Day service will be at 8 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Fire Station One, 130 S. Clinton.

Mt. Carmel ‘Rose’ mass

Mt. Carmel cemetery will have its annual Memorial Day “Rose” Mass at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the outdoor altar area on 10101 W. Main St., Belleville. The public is invited to bring their own seating.

Holy Cross mass

The Holy Cross cemetery will have its annual Memorial Day Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at 9409 Holy Cross Road, Fairview Heights. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Memorial Plaza dedication

The Memorial Plaza dedication will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, in the circle drive in front of Fairview Heights City Hall, 10025 Bunkum Road. The memorial is being dedicated to all veterans who have served the United States and protected its freedoms. This event is being hosted by Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky, Fairview Heights City Council and VFW Post 8677.

Sparta Memorial service

Memorial Day services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Memorial Plat-Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. The featured speaker will be Matthew M. Mihelcic of Dupo. He served in the Air Force during Desert Storm. The program includes patriotic music performed by the Sparta High School band and others, a poem presented by Nancy Stork and a volley to be fired by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Color Guard. A lunch for veterans and their families will be served at noon at the VFW Hall, 1911 N. Market St., Sparta.

Seeking volunteers

Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights and Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville are looking for volunteers to help place over 7,000 flags at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the two locations and continuing until the project is completed. It is a way to say “thank you” to those who have given their lives for the freedoms, ideals, and values of the United States. Call, Lake View: 618-233-7200 or Valhalla Gardens: 618-233-3110, if interested in participating.

Free bowling for veterans

Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, will have a Memorial Day event from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 29. All veterans and active military personnel can bowl for an hour for free with shoe rental. Information: www.edisonsfun.com.

