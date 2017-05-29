Try these recipes that star strawberries in any form

It seems there are never enough recipes that use our crop of local strawberries this time of year.
So, when several readers contacted me asking for a few more recipes, I was obliged to go in search of some berry delicious desserts.
Thanks to Michelle Stark, food editor of the Tampa Bay Times, I found Strawberry Crisp and Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes. She got the recipes from “Florida Strawberries: A Taste of Summer All Winter Long” (Hoffman Media, 2016).
The first is a classic crisp with a crunchy top, while the second turns traditional shortcake into a cupcake, right down to a filled creamy center and fresh berries on top.
Strawberry Crisp
FILLING:
3 pounds fresh strawberries, halved
2/3 cup sugar
5 tablespoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/8 teaspoon teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon cold butter, cubed
TOPPING:
3/4 cup old-fashioned oats
2/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup finely chopped pecans
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup butter, softened
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 3-quart shallow baking dish with cooking spray.
Make the filling: In a large bowl, gently stir together strawberries, sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest and juice, and salt. Spoon into prepared pan. Sprinkle butter over filling.
Make the topping: In a medium bowl, combine oats, flour, pecans, sugar, brown sugar and salt. Add butter, combining with fingertips until crumbly. Sprinkle topping over filling.
Bake until topping is golden brown and filling is bubbly, about 45 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup plus 2 teaspoons sugar, divided
2 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup whole buttermilk
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups chopped fresh strawberries
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2/3 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons sour cream
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.
In a large bowl, beat butter and 1 cup sugar with a mixer at medium speed until fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides of bowl. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
In a small bowl, combine flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with buttermilk, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.
Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 17 to 19 minutes. Let cool in pans for 10 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks.
In a small bowl, combine strawberries, lemon juice and remaining 2 teaspoons sugar. Let stand for 30 minutes.
In a medium bowl, beat cream with a mixer at high speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add confectioners’ sugar, beating until stiff peaks form. Fold in sour cream.
Holding a knife with the tip at a downward angle, cut around tops of cupcakes, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Remove cupcake tops; set aside. Fill centers of cupcakes with 1 tablespoon whipped cream mixture; top with strawberries. Replace cupcake tops, if desired. Or, pipe filling around edges for decoration. Makes 18.
