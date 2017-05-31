What’s Happening for June 1-7

Email is preferred: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Lifestyle, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Heidi Wiechert at 618-239-2500.
Events
▪ “A Stitch in Time: Great-Grandmother’s Trunk” — 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County History Museum, 724 Elaine Drive, Waterloo. Sharon Scherer presenter. Fashion attire from the past and how events shaped styles. 618-939-5008.
▪ Ballroom Dance — 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St. Hawaiian attire. Music by “The Renditions.”
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Veggies, fruit, meat, plants and crafts. Spring harvest is in.
▪ D-Day Anniversary: Path of the Past Presentation — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. A tanker in WW2’s grandson retraces the steps of the 3rd Armored Division in “Path of the Past.” A portion of the proceeds will be donated to veteran charities.
▪ Grand Opening of Partner for Pets —10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. 9136 Lower Marine Road, St. Jacob. Community is invited to bring their own pets to the event. Features: tours of the shelter, on-site vaccination clinic, grooming service, fire safety demonstration, children’s activities and K-9 unit. Adoptable pets also. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors.
▪ Hecker Community-wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Hecker. Maps and list of items available at 211 W. Jefferson St.
▪ McKendree Baseball Youth Camp — 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 8. Hypes Field, Lebanon. For ages 6-14. Cost: $125. A McKendree Baseball Summer Prospect Camp for grades 9-12 will take place at 9 a.m., Sunday, June 11 at Hypes Field. Cost: $125. 618-537-6706.
▪ Memorial Hospital East Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. To schedule an appointment: redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Memorialeast.
▪ Movies in the Park — 8:30 p.m. Friday. Moody Park, Fairview Heights. Free movie: “Sing.” Concessions available at 6:30 p.m. Bring seating.
▪ O’Fallon Rotary Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1. St. Clare School, 214 W. 3rd St., O’Fallon. To schedule an appointment: redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: Rotaryofallon.
▪ Polish American Ladies Society — 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Theme: Fitness. Wearing workout clothes optional. Food donations collected for food pantry.
▪ Ring of Honor Wrestling — 7 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Tickets: www.rohwrestling.com or at the door.
▪ Scott AFB Community and Membership Appreciation Celebration Day Picnic — 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Scott VFW Post 4183, 1516 Old Highway 158, Belleville. Enjoy food, music, games. VFW members, old and new, will be sharing and exchanging war stories.
▪ Shriners Parade and 5k — 6:30 p.m. run Friday, downtown Belleville. Run starts at Union United Methodist, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Kid’s fun run costs $12 and can be registered the day of. Adult run registration ended May 31. Winners in each age category ride on a float in the parade. Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. on 17th St.
▪ ShrineStock and Blessing of Motorcycles — Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Blessing of bikes at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mass at 5 p.m. Live music, 50/50, food, family activities. 618-394-6420.
▪ Square and Round Dance — 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Caseyville Township Building, 10001 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Howard Hartsock calling. The Tevlins cueing. 618-660-6030.
▪ St. Libory Community-wide Yard Sale — 7 a.m. to Noon, Saturday. Maps available at Roger’s ZX in St. Libory.
▪ St. Luke June 2017 Noon Luncheon and Card Party — Noon, Tuesday. St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St., Belleville. Cost $7. Cards, bingo and more games. Menu: chicken salad, sides and drinks. Bring canned items for the Community Interfaith Food Pantry. Sponsored by St. Luke Perpetual Help Sodality.
▪ TOPS Illinois Club 592 — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. A weight loss support group. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Wonder Woman Day — Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Barnes and Noble, 6510 N. Illinois St., Fairview Heights. Wonder Woman will be available for pictures. Games, prizes, scavenger hunt and story time. Proceeds from this event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. www.bbbsil.org.
▪ Yoga in the Park — 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Leclaire Lake Park, Edwardsville. Free and open to all ability levels. Bring yoga mat. Arrive early to register. Program runs every Saturday until Sept. 2. www.cityofedwardsville.com or 618-692-7538.
Festivals
▪ Grafton’s Music in the Park: Matt Taul and Friends — 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The Grove Memorial Park, Market St., Grafton. Free concert. Bring a lawn chair. Also a 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School bands. 618-535-9922. Similar events are held each Thursday in June in Grafton.
▪ St. John the Baptist Church Picnic — 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday-Saturday. Turner Park, Smithton. Free event. Food, games, bingo and live music.
▪ Jakey in June — Friday-Sunday, 108 N. Douglas, St. Jacob. Barbecue teams will sell their meats. Kids barbecue contest at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Live music Friday and Saturday evenings. Wine and beer garden. jakeyinjune.com.
▪ Plein Air Paint Out — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Maeystown. Registration for all artists is 8:30 a.m. at the Preservation Society Mill and Museum. Free event. The public is invited to come and watch the artists at work. Art display 3-4 p.m. in basement of mill. marciabraswell@gmail.com.
▪ Belleville Museums Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participating groups include the Gustave Koerner House, St. Clair County Historical Society, Labor and Industry Museum and Belleville Historical Society. 618-235-6471.
▪ Grafton Harbor Dock Hop: Rockin’ Through the Decades — 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Grafton Harbor, 215 W. Water St., Grafton. This year’s theme: Hollywood Favorites. Free admission. Food, drinks, music. 618-786-7678.
▪ Brew ‘n Que — 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Second and third block of E. Main St., Belleville. Free admission. Barbecue challenge, local vendors, live music. Children’s area.
▪ Ainad Shriners Circus — Saturday and Sunday, Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, Belleville. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for children. Proceeds benefit Ainad Shriners General Fund. bcfairgrounds.net/event/shriner-circus-june.
▪ The 47th Annual Fort de Chartres June Rendezvous — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday. Fort de Chartres State Historic Site near Prairie du Rocher. Participants dressed in 1800s clothing, camps, crafts, music, entertainment, food and shooting matches. $5 parking fee each day.
▪ International Horseradish Festival — 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Woodland Park, Collinsville. Food and crafts. 5k run at 8 a.m. Sunday. www.internationalhorseradishfestival.com.
▪ Waterloo Optimist Car Show — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Monroe County Courthouse grounds, 100 S. Main St., Waterloo. Hot Wheels races for kids, 50/50 drawing, food, refreshments. Free to the public; fees for vehicle entries. Proceeds benefit local youth groups. www.waterlooiloptimist.org.
▪ Millstadt Half Marathon and 5K race — Sunday. Half marathon starts at 7 a.m. and 5K at 7:15 a.m. Millstadt Village Park, 504 Kalbfleisch Drive, Millstadt. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Old Millstadt Water Tower. www.millstadthalfmarathon.com.
▪ Bark in the Park — Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. Bring your dog to the park for food, games, prizes, rides, vendors and contests. All ages and breeds welcome. Free admission. 618-466-1483.
▪ Doll, Toy and Mini Show — 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Belle-Clair Exposition Building, 200 South Belt West, Belleville. Early-bird 8:30 a.m. admission is $10. Regular admission is $5 and begins at 9:30 a.m. Doll program at 1 p.m. Miniature displays, silent auction. www.kaywebershows.com.
Food
▪ 48th Annual Buffet Style Chicken Dinner — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. St. Gertrude’s Church, Grantfork. Chicken, dressing and homemade pie. Quilt raffle and country store. Adults $10. Children $5. Call 618-675-3384 for carry-outs.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Chicken Dinner Strawberry Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Concordia UCC, 7600 State Route 163, Belleville. Fried chicken, sides. Dine-in and carryout. Quilt raffle. Chicken fried in peanut oil. 618-476-3377.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Edwardsville Masonic Lodge Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Edwardsville Masonic Lodge, 90 Kriege Farm Road, Glen Carbon. Adults $7. Children $3. Eat in or carry out. 618-656-7137.
▪ Evening in Athens — 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. STS Constantine and Helen, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Greek food, chicken, gyros, lamb. Carryouts. 618-277-0330.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Quail Club Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Quail Club, 8303 Concordia Church Road, Belleville. Cod, walleye, shrimp, wings, burgers, sides and desserts. Carryouts available. No phone orders.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Partner night. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
▪ Granite City Senior Club Bingo — 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar, Granite City. Admission $1. Cards 4 for $1. For all seniors 50 and older. 618-444-6771.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Bob Tyler and Dave Sheppard — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Boulevard, O’Fallon. Local entertainers will perform. Free event. Refreshments to be served.
▪ Carillon Quartet — 3 p.m. Sunday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Part of the church’s Fine Art Series. Program includes selections from classical to jazz. Reception to follow.
▪ Circus Flora: Time Flies — June 1-25. 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday; 10 a.m. Wednesday. Big Top tent in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall, St. Louis. Tickets range from $10-$50. www.circusflora.org or 314-534-1111.
▪ “The Down Home Family” — 7 p.m. Saturday. Bethalto Church of God, 800 E. Bethalto Dr. Part of the “Southern Gospel 4 U” concert series. www.southerngospel4u.org.
▪ Free Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, June 1. Bellevue Park, 401 Bellevue Park Dr., Belleville. Performer: “Vince K.” Bring chairs. Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation Department. www.belleville.net.
▪ Free Concerts at the Square — 7 to 8:15 p.m. Monday, in front of the County Courthouse, Belleville public square. Performer: “Four of a Kind.” Bring chairs. Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation Department. www.belleville.net.
▪ “Wild Oats” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. A western comedy/farce. Tickets $12 general admission and $10 for students or seniors. 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
▪ “Working the Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Metcalf Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus. Studs Terkel’s tribute to the American worker. $15 adults, $12 seniors. SIUE students free. 618-650-2774.
