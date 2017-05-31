Tickets available June 2 for Cirque du Soleil on ice

Yes, it may seem early to buy these hot tickets, but Cirque du Soleil will be back in St. Louis in November — adding ice skating to a new show. Tickets go on sale June 2.
Cirque du Soleil Crystal will be at the The Family Arena in St. Charles, Mo., from Nov. 2-5.
Cirque du Soleil Crystal was specifically created for arenas, combining ice skating, sliding and acrobatic feats. It is the 42nd original production by Cirque du Soleil since 1984.
“We are excited to create a unique entertainment experience on ice for all spectators to enjoy,” said Yasmine Khalil, executive producer of Crystal in a press release. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for Cirque du Soleil, as ice provides us with an entirely new field of play — which also comes with a set of creative challenges. Our goal is to continuously surprise audiences by showcasing all the incredible possibilities on ice.”
Crystal will follow a young woman who shatters through reality to reach a surreal world filled with possibility. Beneath the surface, she pursues the life that has been glistening within, says the press release.
Performance times are Nov. 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4 at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 5 at 1 and 5 p.m. Cirque Club members can purchase tickets for these performances online now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal. The general public can buy beginning June 2.
The Family Arena is at 2002 S. River Road, St. Charles, Mo.
