Want some BBQ? Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s 5th annual Brew & Que in Belleville

The 5th annual Brew & Que will be on East Main Street in downtown Belleville on Saturday, June 3. A dozen restaurants and organizations will try to win the People’s Choice BBQ competition award.
Here’s what you need to know to enjoy some barbecue and beer:
Time: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
Place: Second and third block of East Main Street
Free entertainment: The band Scandaleros and DJ Bennie will play throughout the day.
Kids: Face painting and coloring activities. Also, Ices Plain & Fancy of St. Louis will have a booth. The company offers ice cream flash-churned using liquid nitrogen.
Information: Go to the Facebook page for the 5th annual Brew & Que.
Auditions for ‘Bye Bye Birdie’
The Monroe Actors Stage Company will have auditions for its September show, “Bye Bye Birdie,” at 7 p.m. June 12-13 at the Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. This show is a musical comedy with dancing, and there are roles available for all ages. The audition will consist of reading from the script and a short dance portion. For more information, email Maria Wilken, the director, at mom.wilken@gmail.com or go to www.masctheatre.org/audition.html.
O’Fallon Public Library summer reading registration
Registration for the O’Fallon Library’s summer reading program, “Reading by Design,” began online on May 30 at ofpl.info/kids. This program is appropriate for children aged 2 through those who will enter eighth grade in the fall. The library will have contests, story times, special programs, crafts and prizes throughout the summer. The kick-off carnival will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 3 at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St., O’Fallon. Information: 618-632-3783.
Shiloh Troop 40 fun run registration
Troop 40 of Shiloh will have its Super Hero 5K and fun run at 9 a.m. June 17 at the Klucker Hall pavilion, 14 Park Drive, Shiloh. Early registration for this event ends June 2 and costs $25. Late registration for the run will cost $30. Discounts are available for families, Road Warriors and the Belleville Running Club. Information: 618-980-1006.
