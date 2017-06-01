Have any of your large trees fallen recently? Here’s how to have them safely removed.

Q: We have lost a few large shade trees which have fallen in the past few weeks. What can we do as they have left large holes in the canopy?
C. S. of Belleville
A: There have been a large number of mature trees (50 to 60 feet in height) that have fallen in the past month or so. The majority of these trees are growing in areas that have very moist soils and have lost their anchorage ability, and any amount of wind can blow them over. Be careful if these trees have fallen onto other trees and are being held up at some 20 feet in height or higher, as this causes hazardous conditions.
Do not try to cut any of these trees down on your own, as the stresses of weight can shift and fall in all sorts of directions. Make sure to get in contact with an arborist, as they will have experience with cutting down these trees.
Just because you may own a chain saw doesn’t mean that you have the knowledge of how to deal with falling trees in this condition. Warn other people of this condition until the tree either falls on its own or has been safely taken down.
Charles Giedeman is a local contributing writer. Send your gardening questions to Lifestyle Department, Belleville News-Democrat, P.O. Box 427, 120 S. Illinois St., Belleville, IL 62222-0427, or email them to lifestyle@bnd.com.
Things to do this week
- This is “Off With Their Heads” week in the case of flowering annuals. By cutting your flowering annuals, the plants will become fuller and produce more flowers in the summer months. Otherwise, your plants will become leggy and not produce as many floral blooms. You can pinch them back about halfway to encourage a more productive flower display.
