New Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill has soccer on TV and tater tots on the menu

The name Fifth Quarter has returned to a historic bar on Main Street in Collinsville, along with its focus on food, drinks, service and sports.
Games are broadcast on 15 TV sets. Decor includes framed basketball and baseball uniforms. The new owner obtained a section of the old Fletcher Gymnasium floor, signed by Collinsville High School basketball star Bogie Redmon.
“It’s back in the office,” said manager Josh Miller, 36. “We’re waiting to hang it. It’s not that big, but it’s heavy. We have to get some kind of anchors.”
Josh, a soccer enthusiast, is also carving his own niche for the new Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill. He’s opening at 6 a.m. on days when European football games are being played.
“I don’t think anybody else is doing it on this side of the river,” he said. “It’s usually on Saturdays and Sundays, but the season doesn’t start again until August. I figure I’m going to be up watching the games anyway. I might as well open up.”
Josh is the nephew of owner Mike Miller, who’s trying something new after years of operating a trucking company. Josh formerly helped manage Jacobsmeyers Tavern in Granite City.
Fifth Quarter serves a wide variety of appetizers, house-made soups, salads, pizza, sandwiches, burgers and wraps.
“You can go anywhere on Main Street and get bar food, but here, it’s different,” said customer Braden Dyer, 24, of Collinsville, a BMW salesman.
“It’s higher quality,” added his friend, Daniel Smith, 23, of Collinsville, a welder. “I haven’t had anything I didn’t like here. The boneless wings are some of the best in the area.”
On a recent afternoon, Braden ordered the walleye special ($8 with two sides), while Daniel went for a grilled chicken Caesar salad ($12).
“The fish specials on Fridays are really good,” Braden said. “They have tilapia, walleye and cod. I’ve had all of them, and they’re all really good, and the portions are big.”
Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill is in an 1891 double storefront on Main Street. It was known as Bomber’s Fifth Quarter for about 30 years before Paul “Bomber” Schuerbaum sold it to his brother, Roger, and sister-in-law, Diana, in 2008.
The couple completed a major renovation, sandblasting plaster walls to expose original brick, replacing deteriorated portions of the tin ceiling and laying a rough-cut hardwood floor.
“We were going for the old-time saloon look,” said Roger, who shortened the name to Fifth Quarter and compared it to establishments in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.
Owners of Reifschneider’s Grill and Grape in Freeburg and Columbia bought the business in 2015, operating under the name D. Boozers Food and Fire for about a year and a half.
The Millers took over in March and promptly built a corrugated tin bar on the back patio, which is partially covered, surrounded by a wooden fence, filled with black wrought-iron furniture and illuminated by hanging bulb-style lights.
“Other bars in Collinsville have patios, but they’re not as big, and ours is dog-friendly,” said bartender Hannah Sims, 24.
Inside, Fifth Quarter has exposed brick walls with arched openings, high tin ceilings, pendulum Edison-style lights, neon beer signs and a massive wood bar rumored to come from a St. Louis speakeasy.
Customers can sit at regular tables, high-tops or booths. Framed uniforms honor Richard Keene, a Collinsville High School basketball star in the early 1990s; and the late Corey Wilson, who was killed in a 2010 workplace shooting in St. Louis at age 27.
“It’s kind of a memorial to my friend, Corey Wilson,” Josh said. “We played basketball together at Collinsville, and he was a big football star at McKendree.”
Fifth Quarter customers still are getting used to the new menu. One of the most popular items is a half-pound ground beef patty topped with bacon-wrapped, Cheddar-stuffed jalapenos and melted pepper Jack cheese and drizzled with house-made sauce ($10 with one side).
Tater tots also are a hit ($8). They developed a following during the D. Boozers era. Six flavors range from Mexican to buffalo, chili to spinach and artichoke.
“We do a steak special on Wednesday nights, and we do Mexican all day Thursday,” Josh said.
Teri Maddox: 618-239-2473, @BNDwriter
At a glance
- What: Fifth Quarter Pub & Grill
- Where: 118 E. Main St. in Collinsville
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays
- Handicap-accessible: Yes
- Carryouts: Yes
- Video gaming: Yes
- Information: Visit the Facebook page or call 618-343-2020
On the menu
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza — Fiery ranch sauce with chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon and celery topped with ranch, $6 for nine-inch, $11 for 12-inch or $15 for 16-inch
- Mexican Tots — Housemade tater tots with beef, salsa, jalapenos, Cheddar and Jack cheese, sour cream and avocado, $8 (other flavors also available)
- Fifth Quarter Burger — Half-pound ground-beef patty grilled over live fire, topped with two bacon-wrapped, Cheddar-stuffed jalapenos and melted pepper Jack and drizzled with housemade sauce, $10 with one side
- Piggy Sandwich — Slow-smoked pulled pork piled high and topped with housemade slaw and banana peppers on a Hawaiian bun, $9 with one side
- Chili — Housemade chili with beans and beef, topped with Cheddar, tortilla strips and onions, $4 cup or $6 bowl (chili mac available for $8 with elbow macaroni)
