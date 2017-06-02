SWIC exhibit at St. Louis airport, hospital auxiliary gives $71,500

St. Louis Lambert features Schmidt Art Center collection
The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at Southwestern Illinois College has curated, “Function and Ceremony: The Art of Melanesia,” for the Lambert Gallery at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and will be on display until Nov. 17. This is the first time an art center has been chosen to participate in the Lambert Art and Culture program.
The exhibit features items from SWIC’s permanent Melanesian art collection. The pieces from Papua New Guinea function as tools for both daily and ceremonial life. Information: 618-222-5278.
St. Joseph’s Hospital auxiliary donation
In honor of National Hospital Week in May, the auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese presented a $71,500 check to the organization to underwrite an anesthesia unit in surgical services and epidural units in the Women and Infants Center. The money came from a variety of sources including Gift Shop sales, book fairs, quilt raffles and other fundraisers. In addition to the larger gift, the auxiliary also gave $1,000 health care career grants-in-aid to 15 recipients in June. Information: 618-526-5351.
