PrideFest this weekend, register now for art classes and fun run

10th Annual Metro-east PrideFest
PrideFest will be from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 10 in downtown Belleville. The event will feature Kristen Merlin from, “The Voice,” and more live entertainment. Local crafters and artists will have their wares for sale. The annual souvenir T-shirt costs $20 and will be available for purchase at the information booth.
The purpose of PrideFest is to promote unity, viability and self-esteem among lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender persons as well as promoting a positive image in the community. Information: metroeastprideswi.org.
SWIC art intensives
The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center of Southwestern Illinois College, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, is offering a variety of art classes for young people during the summer months. All classes cost $95 each.
▪ Drawing and Illustrations — 1-4 p.m. June 12-15. This class will teach traditional and contemporary drawing techniques. It is for students in 6-8th grades.
▪ Painting and Drawing — 1-4 p.m. June 19-22. Students will learn 2D composition skills. The class is for teens.
▪ Sculpture — 1-4 p.m. July 10-13. Explore design principles and create non-functional sculpture for students in 6-8th grades.
▪ Sculpture — 1-4 p.m. July 17-20. A class about investigating sculptural design principles for teens.
For more information and a full listing of classes go online: swic.edu/theschmidt.
15th annual Freedom Fun Run
Litchfield will have its annual Freedom Fun Run on July 1. All skill levels of runner are invited to participate. Attendees who register before June 19 will be eligible for a commemorative T-shirt, patriotic sunglasses and a flag pin. Registration forms are online, www.visitlitchfield.com/events, or at 120 E. Ryder St., Litchfield. Information: 866-733-5833.
Comments