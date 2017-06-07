Get outside and entertained with these inexpensive or free area events

What’s Happening for June 8-14
Events
▪ Belleville’s Old Town Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles, Belleville. Locally grown veggies, fruit, pasture raised beef, plants and crafts. Children’s activity area open 10:30 a.m. to noon.
▪ Buffalo Soldiers and Bicycles Event — Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mary Meachum Freedom Crossing, on the Mississippi River Greenway north of Merchant’s Bridge in North St. Louis City. Re-enactments of the 25th Colored Infantry’s famous 1,900 mile bicycle ride in 1897. Games, scavenger hunts, choir competition. Free 10-mile bicycle ride starting at 10 a.m. at the Biddle Street Trailhead, St. Louis Riverfront.
▪ Eastern Catholicism class — 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday. Guild Center, National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. De Mazenod Drive, Belleville. Presenter: James Comninellis. Cost: $15. 618-394-6270 or snows.org/programs.
▪ East St. Louis Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Golden Reception — 4-6 p.m. Saturday. Rotunda of East St. Louis City Hall. Reception to welcome new members to the sorority. Free event and open to the public. 618-973-0182.
▪ Flag Retirement Ceremony — 1 p.m. Saturday. VFW Post 1300, 3401 Century Drive, Granite City. VFW members and Boy Scout Troop 1226 from Troy will host a ceremony to honor and retire worn flags. Public is invited.
▪ Heartlinks Grief Support Group — 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Family Hospice Office, 5110 W. Main St., Belleville. For parents and adult siblings grieving a loss due to addiction. 618-277-1800.
▪ Litchfield Picker’s Market — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Litchfield, corner of Union Ave. and State St. Live music and vendors.
▪ “Louchfest” — 1 p.m. Saturday. Brandt’s Farm, 444 Bethel Church Road, St. Clair, Missouri. Concert, fish fry and fundraiser. $12 for bands, $20 to camp. Proceeds support documentary film project, “Path of the Past,” following Sgt. Louis “Louch” Baczewski from Shoal Creek to Europe and back.
▪ Metro-east Real Estate Investors Association Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m. Monday. American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. $20 guest fee. 618-877-6352.
▪ New Salem Summer Frolic — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Lincoln’s New Salem, along Route 97, two miles south of Petersburg. See village life in the 1830s or knit in celebration of international World Wide Knit in Public Day. Suggested donation: $4 adults, $2 child or $10 per family. 217-632-4000 or lincolnsnewsalem.com.
▪ “Save the Bridge” Fundraiser — Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Stubborn German Brewing Company, 119 S. Main St., Waterloo. www.gofundme.com/maeystownbridge.
▪ St. George Blood Drive — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. St. George Episcopal Church, 105 E. D St., Belleville. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org with sponsor code: StGeorgeEC.
▪ St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drives — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive, East Alton or 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville. To make an appointment: redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code CARDS, or 800-733-2767.
▪ St. Louis Comic Book Show — 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Shrewsbury American Legion, 7300 Lansdowne, St. Louis. Admission $2. Buy, sell or trade comics, cards, toys and action figures. 314-544-2812.
▪ Tom Qualls Wishing Well Ministry, Hero’s Way Angel and Flag Stands — Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. 204 John St., Collinsville. Collecting all new flags, dog and cat food, flea and tick medications and dog houses. 618-722-0348.
▪ TOPS Illinois Club 592 — 7 p.m. Thursday. St. John UCC, 307 W. Clay St., Collinsville. A weight loss support group. Weigh-in 6:30 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 618-345-6218.
▪ Vacation Bible School: Galactic Starveyors — 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday, June 11-Friday, June 16. Towerview Baptist Church, 2401 Lebanon Ave., Shiloh. Free event for children 4 years old-6th grade. Songs, stories, games, crafts and snack. towerview.org.
▪ Weight Management Class —7-8 p.m. Tuesday. Community Room at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St., Shiloh. Niraj Shah, a Memorial Medical Group Family physician, will discuss food, physical activity, mindfulness, medications and meal replacements. Free program. Register: 618-257-5649 or mymemorialnetwork.com/events.
▪ 13th Annual YMCA Golf Classic — Noon, Friday. Far Oaks Golf Club, 4109 Old Collinsville Road, Caseyville. Proceeds benefit YMCA Global Partners. 618-281-9622.
Festivals
▪ Concerts at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8. 401 Bellevue Park Drive, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Tommy Tunes.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
▪ Marissa Coal Festival — Thursday, June 8 through Saturday, June 10. Marissa Village Park. Rides, food, drinks, bingo. www.marissachamber.org/events.
▪ Troy Family Summer of Fun Event — Friday. Movie at 8:15 p.m. Tri-Township Park northeastern corner across from the gazebo. Free food and snacks. Showing: “Rogue One.” 618-667-8769 or www.troymaryvillecoc.com/tfsof.
▪ Holy Rosary Summer Festival — Friday through Saturday, Holy Rosary Church, Fairmont City. Homemade Mexican food, pork steaks, chorizo, fish, brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, half-grand raffle, rides, children’s carnival, game booths. Beer garden, music both nights. Parade and mass.
▪ 20th Anniversary Route 66 Festival — 5 p.m.-midnight Friday and 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday. City Park, downtown Edwardsville. Vendors, food, live music. Trolley rides. Car show at 4 p.m. Saturday. edwardsvilleroute66.com.
▪ St. Elizabeth Church Picnic — 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Carnival, music. Washer tournament at noon Saturday. Corn hole toss tournament at noon Sunday. Car show noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Bingo 6 p.m. every night. Raffles, silent auction, games and food. 618-877-3300 or stegranitecity.org.
▪ Highland Schweizerfest — Friday-Sunday, Highland Downtown Square, 907 Main St., Highland. Highland Jaycees annual homecoming celebration. Food and drink vendors, rides and games.
▪ Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Catch-and-release bluegill pond, games, prizes. Free event, no license or fishing gear required. Hosted by Pere Marquette State Park and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. 618-786-3323 ext. 1.
▪ Germantown Volunteer Fire Dept. 125th Anniversary Street Fair — Street fair from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Munster St., Germantown. Tour de Flames bike ride at 9 a.m. Antique fire trucks, kid’s corner, live entertainment, demonstrations, helicopter display from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
▪ 10th Annual Pride Festival — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Belleville. Live entertainment, local crafters and artists, food, social organizations. metroeastprideswi.org.
▪ Blue Carpet Corridor Route 66 Celebration — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A multi-town scavenger hunt to celebrate Route 66. Complete list of passport stops at bluecarpetcorridor.org. Twelve communities will be offering car shows, festivals, museum open hours, children’s activities and food.
▪ Scott Air Force Base Air Show and Open House — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Scott Air Force Base. Free admission. Many aerial performers including the Thunderbirds. www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017.
▪ Quilts From the Heart 2017 Quilt Show — 10 a.m. to 5p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way, Belleville. The event will feature more than 250 quilts and an antique quilt bed-turning demonstration. Special exhibits, a featured quilter, Quilts of Valor, and more than 20 vendors. Presented by Hearts ‘n’ Hands Quilt Guild. Admission costs $5. heartsnhandsquilt.org.
▪ Okawville Heritage Days — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Schlosser Museum property, 114 W. Walnut St., Okawville. Crafts, flea market, auction, turtle races, food. Selfie scavenger hunt at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Soda Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. Each soda taste is 25 cents or a VIP ticket for unlimited tastes costs $5. 618-234-5694.
▪ 2017 Downtown Concert Series — 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Monroe County Bandstand, Waterloo. Featuring: “Scrambled.” Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Free summer concerts presented by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce.
▪ All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Downtown Alton. Registration for automobiles is 8 a.m.-noon. Live music, 50/50, vendors and food. www.downtownalton.com.
▪ 21st Annual Car Show in Coulterville — Sunday. Registration open at 8 a.m. Coulterville. Fee to enter a car is $15. Judging begins at noon. Event hosted by the Grand Cote Cruisers.
▪ St. Boniface Parish Homecoming — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. 1007 Olive St., Evansville. Mass at 10 a.m. Buffet style dinner. Adults $9, 12 and under $5. Country store and bake sale. Silent auction, poker stand, kid’s games, raffles. 618-853-4435.
▪ Concerts at the Square — 7-8:15 p.m. Monday, 10 Public Square, Belleville. Free music, bring a lawn chair. Performer: “Jim Chadderton and Special Edition.” Sponsored by Belleville Parks and Recreation. www.belleville.net.
Food
▪ 32nd Annual Chicken ‘n’ Dumpling Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. St. John’s UCC Church, 7 E. South St., Smithton. Adults $11, children $5. Sponsored by St. John’s UCC Church. Carry-outs available. 618-233-8496.
▪ Aviston Legion Fish & Chicken Fry — 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
▪ BBQ Thursday — 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. State Route 15, Belleville. Takeout or eat in pork steak or pulled pork sandwich dinner with sides. Brats and homemade desserts.
▪ Caseyville Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia, Collinsville. Eat-in or carryout. Cod, catfish fillets, tilapia, sides.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
▪ Collinsville Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
▪ Freeburg Fish Fry — 2 to 8 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 58. Freedom Farm, 6355 Hilgard Memorial Drive, Freeburg. Cod, walleye, and homemade pizza. 618-539-6095.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
▪ Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
▪ O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Fried and grilled fish, chicken, sides and desserts. Carryouts. 618-624-2651.
▪ Okawville Fish & Chicken Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
▪ Shiloh Fish Fry — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
▪ Swansea Fish Stand — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 216 Service St., Swansea. Cod, walleye, catfish, shrimp and more. Saturday: fried chicken. 618-222-7171.
▪ Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
▪ Walton’s Chicken Dinner — 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Knights of Columbus, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
▪ Walton’s Fish Fry — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, Hall, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights. Homemade desserts. Carryout, 618-632-5222.
Games
▪ Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
▪ Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
▪ Euchre Tournament — 7 p.m. Friday. Smithton Senior Center, 711 S. Main St., Smithton. Everyone welcome. 618-233-3370.
Theater/Concerts
▪ Bill Poss concert — 7:30 p.m. Friday. Espenschied Chapel, 317 N. County Road, Mascoutah. Tickets $15 at door. www.espenschiedchapel.org or 618-566-7425.
▪ Blue Carpet Festival — 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, 124 School St., Glen Carbon. National “Open” Fiddle Champion George Portz and Friends of Bluegrass performing. Free admission. Bring chairs. 618-632-1384 or georgeportzbluegrass.com.
▪ Edwardsville Municipal Band — 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8. City Park, 112 S. Buchanan St., Edwardsville. Free concert and open to the public. edwband.com.
▪ Rhythm and Blues Wednesdays — 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. Schranz Memorial Park, 377 Honeysuckle Lane, Swansea. Live entertainment. Sandra “SynSaShus” and Soulful Sound R&B Band at 7 p.m. Bring chairs. 618-670-4226.
▪ Springtime Children’s Choral Festival — 7:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Paul United Church of Christ, 115 W. B St., Belleville. Masterworks Children’s Chorus and Youth Chorale performing. Guests: The Notre Dame Children’s Choir of South Bend, Indiana. Free admission. 618-304-9094 or singmasterworks.org.
▪ “Wild Oats” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Historic Capitol Theatre, 202 S. Main St., Waterloo. A western comedy/farce. Tickets $12 general admission and $10 for students or seniors. 618-939-7469 or www.masctheatre.org.
▪ “Working the Musical” — 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Metcalf Theater, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus. Studs Terkel’s tribute to the American worker. $15 adults, $12 seniors. SIUE students free. 618-650-2774.
