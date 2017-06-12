Local Food Briefs

Righteous Pig wants fast eaters for Cuban Challenge
Think you've got what it takes to eat more than six pounds of great barbecue and sides?
The Righteous Pig, 123 E. Main St., in downtown Belleville, is looking for competitive eaters to take part in the Cuban Challenge on June 17 at 2:30 p.m. Come down early before the annual Craft Beer Walk begins at 4 p.m.
The fastest to eat two pounds of pulled meat layered with pickles, mustard and buns, plus two pints of sides, wins. There’s a $40 entry fee and the winner takes home half of the fees collected.
Call the restaurant for registration at 618-520-8817. Compete, or just come out to watch and cheer the eaters on.
Belleville Craft Beer Walk
Spend a late afternoon and early evening June 17 at the annual Craft Beer Walk in downtown Belleville.
Hours are 4 to 7 p.m., but live music will run until 9 with at least three bands. Cost is $25 prepaid online (bellevillemainstreet.net) through Wednesday, or $30 on Saturday. What you get are 15 (3-ounce) pours in a sampling mug at more than 20 downtown East and West Main street locations. Breweries include 4204 Brewing Co., Excel, Boulevard, Urban Chestnut, Old Bakery Beer, Crown Valley, Schlafly and more.
Plus, check out restaurants and businesses downtown while you’re there.
Farmers market at Fezziwig’s
The Farmers and Artisans Market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June at Fezziwig’s Marketplace, 225 W. First St., O’Fallon.
The market features locally raised beef, pork and eggs, as well as artisan bakers. More fresh local produce will be added every week as the growing season progresses.
Also, check out the many summer food demonstrations and hands-on cooking classes available at fezziwigsmarket.com. Plus, the first Pie Baking Competition is scheduled for July 15.
— Suzanne Boyle
