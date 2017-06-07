St. Clare to celebrate 150th anniversary with Eucharistic procession

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will have a Eucharistic procession at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 18. The procession will travel between St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon, to the St. Clare School Chapel at Third and Oak streets. The Rev. James Deiters, St. Clare’s pastor, and the Knights of Columbus will lead the group.
The procession is considered a public blessing for the city. The community is welcome to join. Information: 618-632-3562.
If you go
- When: 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 18
- Where: St. Clare Catholic Church, 1411 Cross St., O’Fallon, Illinois
- What: Eucharistic procession
- Why: In celebration of the feast of Corpus Christi, and to commemorate the church’s 150th anniversary
