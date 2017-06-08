Wonder Woman is a big hit on- and off-screen

I saw the movie “Wonder Woman” last week and was impressed.
I’m glad to see the super heroine is getting much the same exposure as male comic-book heroes have gotten when their tales were made into blockbuster movies. About time, I say.
I didn’t have to look far to find Wonder Woman merchandise Tuesday when I was out working on this column. I know it’s a fad that will fade away, but it’s nice to know female fans have a choice, because guys have plenty in Iron Man, Spider-Man and company.
What I found was goods for females of all ages and sizes:
At Gordman’s in Fairview Heights, I found a $12.99 13-by-19-inch fiberboard poster-size plaque of Wonder Woman. It’s a replica of the 2007 DC comic book cover No. 13 “From the Flames.”
Macy’s at St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights has junior-size, sleeveless gray tanks that show Diana Prince in a black suit at 4:59 p.m., then next to her, the transformed super heroine in WW attire at 5 p.m. On sale now for $14.99.
World Market in Shiloh had cool kids’ glasses with WW’s trademark gold headband and wavy black (but plastic here) hair. Cost: $8.99. The retailers also has bendable small figurines for $6.99.
Target in Shiloh carries two-piece tank and boxer shorts sets in XS to XL (in misses lingerie) for $19.99. WW’s face is on the tank top, while the bottoms are red with stars.
Also around town:
If you’re a fan of Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” fame on HGTV, their new line of furniture, textiles and accessories sold in retail outlets may be of interest to you. Magnolia Home is the name to look for. I found some of the collection a couple weeks ago at Pier 1 Imports and Bed, Bath & Beyond, which are two of the many mortar-and-brick retailers the Gaineses are selling their merchandise to. An online check shows Value City Furniture carries the furniture line and you’ll find a few pieces at Nordstrom at the Galleria in St. Louis. You’ll have to decide whether the prices are in line with your budget; I thought everything was a bit expensive.
Old Time Pottery in Fairview Heights has 30 percent off all its outdoor cushions for chairs, chaises, benches and more, with sale prices starting at $3.49 up to $34.99 through the end of the month. This retailer always has the largest selection in the area at the best prices, vying only with At Home in O’Fallon.
Macy’s will hold a grand opening celebration of its new Backstage outlet store June 17 inside the St. Clair Square location. I’ll get a sneak peek next week and let you know June 16 what you’ll find there.
