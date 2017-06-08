Here’s the schedule for Carlyle Lake’s 50th anniversary celebration

Founded in 1967, Carlyle Lake is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style with many family-friendly events. The weekend celebration will take place Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 near the Dam West Recreation Area of Carlyle Lake, 801 Lake Road, Carlyle.
Some features will be open all or most of the weekend including:
▪ Friends of the Smokey Bear Balloon — A new way to learn about fire prevention.
▪ Kids area — Includes a climbing wall, water safety games, music by Babaloo, face painting and environmental programs.
▪ Sand sculptor — Dan Belcher of Ampersand Workshop will be creating a new sand sculpture during the celebration.
▪ Sailboat and kayak rides — On Saturday and Sunday, sail boat and kayak rides will be offered on the north side of the Dam West Beach Area. They are provided by Carlyle Lake Sailing Association and Alpine Shop.
▪ Vintage car and boat show — On Saturday and Sunday, a variety of cars and boats will be on display, provided by the Gateway VW Club and Antique and Classic Boat Society of St. Louis.
▪ Art and craft show — On Saturday and Sunday, various arts and craft vendors will have their wares for sale.
▪ Gypsy Rose Pirate Ship — A 30-foot-long pirate ship replica. The kids can mingle with pirates, learn about water safety, shoot and chase cannon balls, have sword fights and search for buried treasure.
Friday, June 9
Dam West Overflow Boat Ramp
▪ 4 p.m. H&H Amusements family-friendly carnival opens. It will be open until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mariners Village Resort
▪ 5-6 p.m. The Moving Wall Opening Ceremony and 50th Anniversary Kickoff — The Wall will be available for viewing until June 12 at 8 a.m. “The Moving Wall” is a half-size replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial and has been touring the country for 30-plus years.
Main Stage — Dam West Boat Ramp
▪ 6:30-8 p.m. Soulard Blues Band performing.
▪ 8:30-11 p.m. David Gerald performing.
Saturday, June 10
Main Dam West Side Entrance
▪ 7:30-9:30 a.m. Carlyle Lake 5k Run/Walk across the Dam. Packet pickup is at 6:30 a.m. Race entry fee is $30. Each participant will receive a commemorative bag, T-shirt and medal. Awards ceremony will follow the race.
Main Stage — Dam West Boat Ramp
▪ 10-11:30 a.m. Carlyle Lake Commemoration Ceremony.
▪ 12-1:30 p.m. Beaucoup Bottom Band performing.
▪ 1:30-2 p.m. Adam Lindquist Impersonator — President Teddy Roosevelt, portrayed by Adam Lindquist, will bring his hunting and conservation camp for an interactive experience.
▪ 2-3:30 p.m. John Joseph Shanahan performing.
▪ 3:30-4 p.m. Bob Tarter — Wildlife biologist, Bob Tarter of Columbia, Tenn., will present some species of wildlife. This presentation is fast-paced, educational and can be enjoyed by both adults and children.
▪ 4-5:30 p.m. Eskimo Brothers performing.
▪ 5:30-6:30 p.m. Reptile Experience — Serengeti Steve.
▪ 6:30-8 p.m. Whiskey Dixon performing.
▪ 8-8:30 p.m. Adam Lindquist Impersonator — President Teddy Roosevelt.
▪ 8:30-10 p.m. Drew Baldridge performing.
Visitor Center Stage
▪ 12-12:45 p.m. Reptile Experience — Serengeti Steve.
▪ 1-2 p.m. Little Mr. and Miss Carlyle Lake Pageant — The winners of the pageant will be crowned.
▪ 2-2:45 p.m. Bob Tarter — Natural History Education Company of the Midwest program.
▪ 3-4:30 p.m. Pet Show Parade — Sponsored by Carlyle Animal Hospital. Registration is at 2:30 p.m. The parade will start at 3 p.m. Pets must be leashed or caged and an adult must accompany children under the age of 12. The award categories include: cutest, best costume, most original, best duo, best of show and best of Carlyle wildlife. Prizes will be given to the top three in each category. A registration form may be found online.
▪ 4:30-5:15 p.m. Reptile Experience — Serengeti Steve.
▪ 6-6:45 p.m. Bob Tarter — Natural History Education Company of the Midwest program.
Sunday, June 11
Main Stage — Dam West Boat Ramp
▪ 10-11:30 a.m. John Schlitt performing.
▪ 11:30-12:30 p.m. Riker Band performing.
▪ 12:30-1 p.m. Brian “Fox” Ellis Impersonator — John James Audubon. Listen to tales of his adventures as he finishes drawing every bird in North America.
▪ 1-2:30 p.m. Mike and Joe performing.
▪ 2:30-3 p.m. World Bird Sanctuary — Birds of Prey. This program presents multiple species of birds of prey and gives the experience of them flying just inches over your head.
▪ 3-4:30 p.m. Head East performing.
Visitor Center Stage
▪ 11-11:45 p.m. Brian “Fox” Ellis — The Comic Mis-Adventures of Lewis and Clark. Join the Corps of Discovery in this humor-filled and informative blend of stories and song, journal excerpts and American Indian folklore.
▪ 12-12:45 p.m. Babaloo — A wacky musical comedy act for kids.
▪ 1-1:45 p.m. World Bird Sanctuary — Birds of Prey program.
▪ 2-2:45 p.m. Brian “Fox” Ellis Impersonator — John James Audubon.
▪ 3-3:45 p.m. Babaloo performing.
Carlyle Lake Administration Office
▪ 6-7 p.m. The Moving Wall closing ceremony.
More information about the celebration can be found online at http://carlylelake50th.com.
Comments