Club News: Information about metro-east club meetings for June 11-17

Belleville Metro-east Christian Women’s Club
The women’s club will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 14, at Bellecourt Place, 120 N. Jackson, Belleville. The program will feature Kimberly Richey, the Marion Medical Mission director, sharing how the mission has provided safe drinking water to over 4 million people in Africa. Cris Cozine-McCloskey of Marion will present, “From Meth to Mercy: A Prodigal Journey.” The cost for this event is $13. Reservations are due by Monday, June 12. Information: Sue Hammel, 618-567-3959.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The next meeting of NARFE Chapter 1019 will be Wednesday, June 14 at Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road, Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins at noon. A representative from the Programs and Services for Older Persons will talk about the resources available for retirees. Guests are welcome at this event. Information: Deane Richter, 618-526-7932 or narfe.org/chapter1019.
Dupo Classmates and Friends
The Dupo Classmates will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Aunt Maggie’s Restaurant, 230 N. Main St., Columbia.
Comments