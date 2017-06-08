Art exhibits, help for needy animals, and sustainable living tour

Summer exhibits at The Schmidt
The William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at the Southwestern Illinois College campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, will have a variety of exhibits for the public to enjoy this summer until August 3. One of the features is a series of paintings called, “The Wax Collective: Contemporary Artists Creating with Wax,” that highlights unique effects created from layering wax. Artist Peg Fetter’s fine art jewelry will be on display in, “Minimal Frivolities.” Finally, “Alternative Facts,” an exhibit of mixed media works addressing the issues of gender, feminism and empowerment by Deborah Douglas will be on display. Information: 618-222-5278.
Ministry seeks the community’s help
The Tom Qualls Foundation for People and Animals: Wishing Well Ministry at 6103 N. Park Drive, Washington Park, is seeking donations for local animals in need. The ministry needs dog and cat food, flea and tick medications, fans, ice, monetary donations or adoptive families for homeless animals. Information: 618-722-0348.
Metro-east Sustainable Backyard Tour
Jeffrey Pitts of Regenerative Landscaping will be part of the Sustainable Backyard Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at his property, 29 Roselawn Ave., Fairview Heights. The tour features around 40 area properties with owners showcasing their creations and innovations. Pitts has over 40 fruit trees, various berry bushes and gardens spread across his half-acre site. There will also be games for children at this open house and no cost to participate.
Another tour co-hosted by the Southern Illinois Farming Alliance will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Pitt’s home. Registration is required for the Saturday tour and may be made by calling: 618-370-3287. Further information: www.regenerativelandscaping.com.
